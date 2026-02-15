Activation featured immersive challenges, competitions, photo moments, and exclusive prizes courtesy of Visa.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Visa, a global leader in digital payments and the Worldwide Partner of FIFA, brought the excitement of the FIFA WORLD CUP 2026TM WINNER’S TROPHY to Saudi Arabia, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience one of the most iconic symbols in global sport up close.

Held in Riyadh on February 11, the appearance showcased the FIFA WORLD CUP 2026TM WINNER’S TROPHY at Riyadh Boulevard as part of a stadium-style experience, featuring immersive moments, interactive challenges, and exclusive rewards. Fans also had the opportunity to take part in giveaways, including match tickets and the chance to win a signed shirt from Pep Guardiola, one of the most successful and influential managers in modern football.

"Bringing the sport’s most iconic trophy to Riyadh represents a unique opportunity to celebrate the passion of fans in Saudi," said Ali Bailoun, Visa's Senior Vice President and Group Country General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. "It gives fans in Saudi Arabia the chance to connect with the excitement of the tournament in their home country, in line with the growth of the local sports and entertainment ecosystem and aligning with the ambitions of Vision 2030 to expand access to world-class sporting experiences."

“Football has a unique power to unite fans across cultures through a shared passion for the game,” said Tarek Abdalla, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) at Visa. “As a long-standing partner of FIFA, Visa makes it easy for fans to be part of football’s biggest moments around the world. From travelling to the host city and tapping to pay along the way, to experiencing the match inside the stadium, Visa offers simple payment experiences”.

An Iconic Trophy Meets Unforgettable Fan Experiences

The FIFA WORLD CUP 2026TM WINNER’S TROPHY appearance in Saudi Arabia featured a series of interactive activations designed to bring fans closer to the game and make it easier for them to experience the passion of football.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ticket Giveaway : Fans participated in game-based activations for a chance to win FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets.

: Fans participated in game-based activations for a chance to win FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets. Top Scorer Challenge : Football fans tested their skills in a top scorer activation, with the chance to win a signed shirt by Pep Guardiola, one of football’s most successful managers, or Lamine Yamal, one of the game’s most exciting young talents.

: Football fans tested their skills in a top scorer activation, with the chance to win a signed shirt by Pep Guardiola, one of football’s most successful managers, or Lamine Yamal, one of the game’s most exciting young talents. Photo Opportunities: Fans had the opportunity to see the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy up close and captured memorable photos with one of the most recognized sporting trophies in the world.

The activation was delivered in collaboration with key partners including the Sports For All Federation (SFA), reflecting a shared commitment to promoting sports participation and fan engagement in Saudi Arabia.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media contact: visa@edelmansmithfield.com