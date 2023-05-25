Visa and Lebanese Basketball Federation fundraising campaign enables basketball fans and Lebanese team supporters across the world to donate directly to the team and help raise funds for the Men’s Basketball team journey to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023.

Dubai, UAE – Visa announced today their sponsorship of the Lebanon Men’s Basketball Team as part of their commitment to empower global youth through sport. The global payment leader will leverage their sponsorship platform and network to drive attention to and help raise funds for the Lebanese Basketball Federation to support the Lebanon Men's National Basketball Team’s journey as they prepare to compete in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023 and inspire young athletes in Lebanon.

As sponsor of the Lebanon Men's National Basketball Team, Visa will drive support for the sport and the team’s inspiring journey to date. By partnering with Lebanese financial services provider OMT and BLOM Bank, Visa is launching an exclusive, special edition Visa card. For every card issued, OMT and BLOM will donate to the Lebanese Basketball Federation. In addition, cardholders will also be entered into a draw for a chance to win multiple prizes including four trips for two to watch the national team compete live in Indonesia at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Visa is also running a separate fundraising campaign on behalf of the Lebanese Basketball Federation to rally Visa cardholders around the world to donate to the national cause. This campaign will run across Visa’s digital and social platforms, and across several partner platforms, highlighting the team’s journey and goals, with links to the special fundraising activity.

Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager – North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa, expressed: “Our commitment to the Lebanese Basketball Federation goes far beyond a sponsorship. We believe in the power of sports to unite communities and are excited to be part of the team’s journey. The Lebanese Basketball Team have already made us so proud, despite the challenges – both financial and social – that they have faced, but this is when they really need us to unite as communities, industry partners and fans to help them reach their destination. We, at Visa, are excited to run these campaigns that will both help our players reach their goal and importantly, remind the youth of Lebanon that we can achieve our dreams when we unite.”

To celebrate the occasion, Visa has made available to fans special-edition OMT and BLOM Visa card designs that feature all the 2023 Lebanon Men's National Basketball players in action, along with their signatures. These memorable OMT Visa cards are also contactless enabled for quick and easy payments in store, with worldwide acceptance at millions of Visa merchant partner locations. Customers can apply for the new stylized card through My OMT app or at any OMT location in Lebanon.

Akram Halabi, President of the Lebanese Basketball Federation commented: "We express our deepest appreciation to Visa for their support of the Lebanon Men's National Basketball Team. This partnership allows us to nurture talent, promote sportsmanship and foster national pride. We believe the global Lebanese diaspora and residents can play a vital role in empowering our youth and we urge them to utilize the Visa card to join us on this incredible journey. Let us show our support for the Lebanese youth and pave the way for a brighter future."

According to the FIBA, Lebanon has always maintained its position among the top teams in Asia and Oceania, currently ranked 9th in the region.

Visa’s first-ever sponsorship of the Lebanon Men’s National Basketball Team complements its global investment in sport, including its partnership with UEFA Women’s Football and the U.S. Soccer Federation. It also builds on Visa’s long-standing partnership with FIFA, which included the FIFA World Cup™ Qatar and the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information on the campaign please visit: https://www.omt.com.lb/en/visa-basketball-fund

