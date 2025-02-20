The agreement seeks to establish a cooperation framework for Visa’s Advanced Cybersecurity Capabilities, supporting ADIB’s digital security strategy and reinforcing UAE's position as a global incubator for cybersecurity innovation.

Dubai, UAE – Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to collaborate on an enhanced threat intelligence solution and integrate its advanced cybersecurity capabilities with digital payments. This strategic partnership aims to bolster ADIB’s cybersecurity architecture, enhancing security for ADIB cardholders’ payments and transactions in the UAE.

The MoU was signed at the World Governments Summit 2025, marking a significant step in fortifying the region’s digital payment security framework. The agreement establishes a framework for ADIB’s participation in Visa’s Advanced Cybersecurity capabilities, leveraging AI-driven fraud prevention tools and real-time risk assessment technologies to enhance payment security and combat emerging threats.

The agreement was officially signed by Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, and Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager in the GCC region, marking a pivotal moment in the partnership.

"As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve alongside the rapid digitalization of financial services, we are committed to strengthening the security of the UAE’s payments ecosystem,” said Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager in the GCC region. “At Visa, we continue to strategically invest in emerging technologies to help our partners build future-forward risk management strategies that speak to today’s biggest challenges and opportunities. This agreement marks a major milestone in our efforts, and we are excited to collaborate with ADIB to pilot Visa cybersecurity solutions and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, added: "As we move forward with our 2035 vision with a focus on building a future ready bank, ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity remains a top priority for ADIB. Our partnership with Visa reflects our proactive approach in integrating advanced cybersecurity technologies to safeguard our customers and deliver secure, seamless, and Sharia-compliant digital banking experiences. By enhancing our fraud prevention capabilities, this collaboration strengthens ADIB’s commitment to protecting digital transactions while contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in cybersecurity innovation.”

Visa has been at the forefront of cybersecurity solutions, offering AI-powered risk detection and prevention services including Visa Advanced Authorization and Visa Risk Manager. The payment technology leader’s authentication and transaction risk solutions help acquirers and merchants minimize fraud. As threats expand beyond payment transactions to target identities and information, Visa has launched a suite of solutions to safeguard credentials and information, protecting global money movement.

This collaboration between Visa and ADIB underscores a shared commitment to driving innovation in payment security, ensuring the safety and integrity of digital transactions while supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in cybersecurity and financial technology.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

Media Contact

Anna Shulga

Corporate Communications, GCC, Visa

ashulga@visa.com

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 226 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications