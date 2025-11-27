Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, BSF one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia, and AlUla Moments the events and festivals platform of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), have announced a strategic collaboration to provide BSF Visa cardholders with exclusive access to world-class sports, wellness, music, adventure, and lifestyle experiences in AlUla, one of Saudi Arabia’s most exciting destinations for year-round events and experiences.

This collaboration reflects Visa’s commitment to delivering added value to cardholders in the Kingdom through exclusive lifestyle experiences that go beyond payments. It is also part of Visa’s ongoing efforts in line with Vision 2030 to drive innovation in payments and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for culture, leisure and entertainment.



The collaboration underscores the Royal Commission for AlUla’s commitment to developing partnerships that enrich the visitor experience and connect global brands with the Kingdom’s cultural assets.



Through this collaboration, BSF will be sponsoring sports, wellness, music, adventure, and lifestyle experiences across the AlUla Moments calendar, allowing BSF Visa cardholders to enjoy curated benefits including priority access to concerts, wellness activities, adventure offerings, signature dining, festivals, and a variety of seasonal.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, said:

“Saudi Arabia is rapidly expanding its entertainment, sports, wellness, and lifestyle sectors, and Visa is proud to support this momentum. By partnering with AlUla Moments and BSF, we are creating opportunities for people to enjoy unique experiences while offering secure, seamless payment solutions. We remain committed to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions and empowering local businesses that contribute to its vibrant visitor economy.”

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “AlUla is one of the Kingdom’s most remarkable destinations for sports, adventure, music, wellness, and world-class events. Through AlUla Moments, we curate diverse programs that offer unforgettable experiences for every visitor. Partnerships with leading organizations like Visa and BSF enable us to broaden access to these offerings while supporting Saudi Arabia’s growing tourism landscape.”

Mashhor AlMasudi, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at BSF, said: “At BSF, we strive to deliver value that extends beyond banking and elevates our customers’ everyday experiences. AlUla stands as a global destination with an authentic Saudi spirit, blending heritage, culture, and nature. Through this collaboration with AlUla Moments and Visa, we provide our customers with meaningful, culturally rich experiences that reflect the standards of excellence we aim to deliver across every touchpoint.”

By combining Visa’s global innovation, AlUla’s diverse entertainment and lifestyle offerings, and BSF’s trusted banking services, this partnership aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape, enrich consumer experiences, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About AlUla Moments

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of continuous human civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighboring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com

About BSF

Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), a Joint Stock Company established by Royal Decree No. M/23 dated June 1977, is one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia. It has its head office in Riyadh and regional offices in Jeddah, Al-Riyadh and Al-Khobar. Through its 85 branches/self-service centers, 520 ATMs and over 28,000 points of sale, BSF is committed to providing innovative and excellent services to its clients. BSF offers a wide range of financial services in Corporate Banking and Retail Banking. The Bank also provides investment banking, asset management and investment funds services, in addition to brokerage services through BSF Capital. BSF’s main focus is to provide a new standard in customer experience that stands out for its simplicity and transparency further empowering its customers while offering them personalized advice. BSF's business model is customer-oriented, with the goal of being a leader in customer satisfaction on a national and regional level.