Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Virgin Mobile KSA (Beyond One Saudi for Telecommunication LLC) has officially rolled out its new Switch Postpaid Plans nationwide, marking a first-of-its-kind innovation in the Saudi mobile market. Built around simplicity, transparency, and personalisation, these plans automatically adjust based on actual customer usage, empowering users to pay only for what they use.

This customer-centric offering aligns with Beyond ONE’s vision of delivering seamless, hyper-customised experiences and was designed to appeal to young, tech-savvy Saudis seeking more control and flexibility in their mobile plans. Launched earlier this year 2025, the Switch Postpaid Plans are now available across the Kingdom.

Automatic plan adjustments

Switch Postpaid Plans are intelligently built to scale with the user. When customers use less data in a month, their plan automatically downgrades to a lower tier, saving them money without any manual intervention. Likewise, if usage increases, they can easily upgrade with just a few taps, putting an end to rigid contracts and overage charges.

All-in-one value

Every Switch Plan includes unlimited local calls, seamless access to major social media platforms, and even entertainment, customers get a complimentary subscription to either STARZPLAY or stc TV. Prices are all-inclusive, covering VAT and incoming roaming reception across the GCC, ensuring there are no surprise fees or hidden costs.

Designed for the digital savvy

These plans were made for mobile-first customers who value flexibility and expect everything to work on their terms. With a clean, intuitive app, users have full visibility into their usage, billing, and plan details, along with support for eSIM, instant activation, and the ability to keep their current number, all without stepping into a store.

Switch Postpaid Plans range from SAR 138/month for 35GB (Switch 120) to SAR 419.75/month for unlimited data (Switch 365). Intermediate options include 55GB, 75GB, 90GB, 120GB, and 150GB tiers, ensuring that there's a perfect fit for every type of user, from light browsers to heavy streamers.

Customers benefit from full Kingdom-wide coverage and a 100 per cent digital onboarding experience through the Virgin Mobile app or website. There's no need to visit a store, and with eSIM support, instant activation, and number portability, switching has never been easier.

For more information or to subscribe, visit www.virginmobile.sa

About Beyond One™

Beyond One™ is a digital services provider that is radically reshaping the consumer digital ecosystem across emerging markets worldwide. We put people at the center by creating tailored digital experiences that enhance everyday life and foster a more inclusive, connected, and vibrant world for all. Headquartered in the heart of Dubai, Beyond One™ is part of the global private investment firm Priora Management Holding Dubai and operates through its investments in multiple countries. For more information, visit www.beyond.one

About Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia is a leading telecommunications company in the Kingdom and part of the Beyond One™ group. The company is committed to delivering innovative, customer-centric mobile services. With a focus on digital innovation and personalized experiences, Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia empowers users through customizable mobile plans, advanced app features, and seamless connectivity. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, the company continues to redefine the telecom landscape by offering premium service and unmatched value to customers across the Kingdom.

About Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin Group and oversees all Virgin Mobile operations across the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company launched in the region in 2009 and manages two leading consumer brands: Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile. In close collaboration with telecom operators, the Virgin Mobile MEA team delivers innovative products and plans designed to elevate the mobile experience. The company places strong emphasis on top-tier talent, with a senior leadership team made up of highly experienced local and international experts in mobile network operations and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).