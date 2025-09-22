Abu Dhabi, UAE - Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Agence Congolaise de Presse (ACP), the national news agency of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The partnership marks a significant step in expanding Viory’s reach across Africa while giving ACP greater visibility on the international stage. Together, the two agencies will strengthen media collaboration across the Global South, ensure diverse regional perspectives are heard and enhance the fight against disinformation through joint initiatives.

Through this MoC, Viory and ACP will work together to expand coverage of major events across the Africa and Global South regions, while also creating opportunities for collaboration on projects that highlight regional and international stories of shared importance. The agreement also paves the way for professional exchange including staff training designed to enhance journalistic expertise and cross-cultural understanding. At the same time, both organizations have committed to advancing technical cooperation to ensure the rapid distribution of verified, trustworthy news content remains at the forefront of their innovation.

Commenting on the partnership, Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory, said: “This collaboration with ACP underscores Viory’s mission to surface the impactful stories of the Global South to global audiences. Together, we will expand access to credible, diverse, and timely news while strengthening regional media capacity and visibility.”

"In today’s fast-changing media landscape, this partnership with Viory allows ACP to freely share content, break down barriers, and strengthen the Democratic Republic of Congo’s visibility on the global stage,” added Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya Bakwala, Director General of ACP.

This new partnership follows on from other signings this year including Office de radiodiffusion et de télévision du Mali, Agence Tunis Afrique Presse and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation. It represents a milestone in strengthening media collaboration across regions, ensuring that diverse perspectives from the Global South are heard, amplified and better connected to global audiences. By working together, Viory and ACP are setting the stage for more inclusive, representative and impactful storytelling on the international stage.

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video

