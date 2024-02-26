ABU DHABI, UAE: Viola Outdoor, the UAE’s largest out-of-home cross-platform network and a division of Abu Dhabi-based media communication leaders Viola Communications, has launched the capital’s latest digital OOH innovation, D.Toplight, in a prime location at the capital’s central downtown hub.

D.Toplight is a 3D enabled, high-level installation, digital platform, and Phase 1 of the proposed future network of screens has been sited at the confluence of Viola’s DOOH landmark presence in Abu Dhabi, occupying a commanding position on the capital’s Airport Road, the main artery running from the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque through the heart of Abu Dhabi to the island’s stunning Corniche. Strategically placed in the highly visible central area between the capital’s two main high-volume traffic routes, Viola Outdoor’s first D.Toplight is a large-format digital canvas that is perfectly positioned to achieve maximum exposure and reach.

Commenting on the launch, Ammar Sharaf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Viola Communications, said: “We are extremely proud of this high-tech addition to our DOOH portfolio. The D.Toplight network has been creatively designed in support of our commitment to stay at the vanguard of digital transformation of the OOH industry in Abu Dhabi, while consolidating our strategy to offer innovative ways of achieving the widest possible and most effective coverage for our advertisers in premium areas, on the highest quality screens. We want to ensure that our clients reach their target audience in a range of carefully selected key locations, providing maximum impressions in high traffic areas by incorporating the latest technology, in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s digital transformation strategy and the capital’s goal to cement its status as a smart city.”

Sharaf added, “We pride ourselves on providing the best exposure for brands, delivering results and maximising our client’s return on investment through the provision of the biggest and boldest canvasses to showcase their campaigns and

deliver huge results. The D.Toplight network is the next step in our quest to deliver high-profile contemporary out-of-home solutions.”

As part of Viola Communications, Viola Outdoor has over 20 years’ experience in the capital’s OOH industry, and is the frontrunner in introducing the latest digital OOH assets to the emirate. The launch of the D.Toplight network follows the successful launch of D.Totemlights, D.Hoardings, D.Skylight bridge banners and D.Taxi-top media screens, creating a dynamic and expanding portfolio of digital assets and multi-layered networks that drive innovative digitalization and empower the realm of marketing communications across the emirate.​​​​​