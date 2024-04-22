Abu Dhabi, UAE: Viola Outdoor, part of Viola Communications, the leading OOH media owner with its decades long exclusivity across the UAE Capital, has announced the first pan-Emirate bridge banner network with the award of a contract from the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

Each bridge banner is strategically designed and positioned to ensure maximum frequency, reach and impact at key intersections on and around the heart of Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, thereby providing a network that delivers brands superior ROMI.

Speaking on the announcement, Ammar Sharaf, founder and CEO of Viola Communications, said: “This contract with the RTA creates an important addition to our portfolio of OOH media assets. With Abu Dhabi’s extraordinary growth and fast expanding footprint, the UAE’s two major cities are increasingly becoming interconnected. The capital city, business and cultural center of the UAE is merging ever closer to Dubai, with the two hubs now truly presenting a pan-Emirate proposition. With this in mind, and as part of our strategy to sustain and span our portfolio across end-to-end OOH solutions, this is just the first of a series of connecting developments for Viola Outdoor’s national network.”

“At Viola, we focus our efforts on having a positive impact within all the communities we work in. As key operators in urban infrastructure, we acknowledge our responsibility to help protect the environment and minimize pollution wherever possible. A such, Viola’s Dubai bridge banners, were chosen to be powered by solar, a more sustainable solution to help drive our greener footprint commitments”.

Viola Communications is a subsidiary of the Multiply Group. The company has played a pivotal role in executing numerous high-profile projects with its extensive portfolio of hoardings, lampposts, and bus-wraps, while in line with the UAE’s strategic plan for digital transformation it has introduced a network of digital assets including D.Toplight, D.Totemlights, D.Hoardings, D.Skylight bridge banners and D.Taxi-top media screens, forming the largest advertising network in the region. These efforts underscore Viola's ongoing commitment to fulfilling the digital transformation strategy.