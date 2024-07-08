Abu Dhabi, UAE: Viola Communications, the Abu Dhabi-based marcoms leader and subsidiary of the Multiply Group, has announced its achievement of 4th place in the GCC’s ‘Best Workplaces™’ in the Media, Advertising, and Marketing category. This prestigious award comes on the heels of earning the esteemed ‘Great Place to Work®’ certification, underscoring Viola’s unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding workplace environment and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The ‘Great Place to Work®’ accolade is awarded to employers who excel in creating an exceptionally positive employee experience, which underscores Viola’s commitment to fostering an empowering work environment with a ‘talent to value’ framework where each role is linked to value creation to support the company’s growth journey. This achievement also reflects Viola’s alignment with the UAE’s exemplary standards for workplace wellbeing, fairness, and productivity.

The ‘Great Place to Work®’ certification process involved anonymous surveys conducted among employees, assessing various aspects of workplace culture, including leadership, agility, innovation, diversity, inclusion, fairness and camaraderie. Viola Communications achieved an impressive score reflecting the company’s dedication to its employees and future talents.

Ammar Sharaf, founder and CEO of Viola Communications, said: “We are more than proud to have been recognised as fourth placed GCC ‘Best Workplaces™’ in our industry. This recognition, alongside our ‘Great Place to Work®’ certification with a remarkable score of over 95%, affirms our commitment to embracing differences and celebrating the diversity of ideas. Our dedication to fostering an internal high-growth culture that values agility, inclusivity, fairness, integrity, empowerment and wellbeing, has been instrumental in earning these honours, which make Viola Communications a much more empowering and rewarding workplace, and a valuable proposition for candidates seeking employment.”

The UAE government has long emphasised the importance of workplace wellbeing as part of its national agenda. Initiatives such as the ‘National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing’ and ‘We the UAE 2031’ aim to improve wellbeing in all sectors within the UAE by collaborating and coordinating efforts between government entities and the private sector through an advanced and integrated social empowerment model that unleashes the potential of the people of the UAE. Central to this collective endeavour is the acknowledgment that every individual and institution bears a responsibility in advancing the UAE’s visionary quest for a thriving and resilient society.