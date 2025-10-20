Abu Dhabi, UAE: Viola Communications, a subsidiary of Multiply Group PJSC, the Abu Dhabi-based integrated marketing agency with over two decades of experience in helping brands, governments, and institutions turn ideas into growth, has signed an MoU with iShout, a leading influencer marketing and UGC Content Creators agency, The agreement establishes a strategic partnership that leverages AI, data, and world-class influencer management platforms to deliver smarter, more impactful influencer marketing in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership combines Viola’s expertise in creative strategy, social engagement, and brand storytelling with iShout’s AI-technology-driven influencer platform, campaign management, and UGC-focused content creation. Together, the two agencies will deliver AI-powered strategies designed to build authentic connections and deliver measurable results for clients across the Emirates.

“Influencer marketing is no longer about reach alone; it’s about precision, authenticity, and measurable impact,” said Piero Poli, CEO of Viola Communications. “With this partnership, we are contributing to the UAE and the region’s fast-growing digital economy, helping brands tell smarter stories and engage communities in ways that reflect the spirit of innovation the Emirates is known for.”

“Our mission has always been to advance the industry through innovation,” said Amin Harb, Co-Founder of iShout Media. “With the launch of our all-in-one AI platform, brands can seamlessly streamline influencer selection, optimize creative content, and maximize ROI. Through our partnership with Viola, we are expanding this vision and setting a new standard for the future of influencer marketing.”

The agreement underscores Viola’s continued commitment to blending creativity with technology, while partnering with best-in-class partners across the region.

About Viola Communications

Viola Communications, a subsidiary of Multiply Group PJSC, is a leading integrated marketing and communications firm based in Abu Dhabi. Since 2001, Viola has delivered innovative solutions across brand strategy, advertising, media, digital marketing, events, public relations, and content production. The company partners with government entities, global brands, and leading private sector organizations to shape meaningful connections and drive business impact across the UAE and beyond.

About iShout

Founded in 2018, iShout Media is a UAE-grown influencer marketing and UGC content creator’s agency with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Having delivered over 500 campaigns, we connect brands with audiences through authentic storytelling, creative content, and data-driven strategies. Powered by a proprietary influencer discovery platform, iShout provides end-to-end campaign management — from influencer selection and content creation to performance tracking and analytics — driving measurable impact across the UAE and beyond.