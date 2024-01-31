Dubai, UAE: Vincitore Realty, a leading boutique developer of branded residences in Dubai, has achieved Well Health-Safety Rating Certificates for its distinguished projects, Vincitore Palacio and Vincitore Boulevard. This evidence-based and third-party verified rating, awarded by the International Well Building Institute, underscores Vincitore Realty's commitment to creating healthier and safer living spaces.

The Well Health-Safety Rating Certificate provides a robust framework for anticipating and responding to emerging health challenges. Vincitore Realty has consistently prioritised the well-being of its residents, and this certification further validates its dedication to delivering top-notch, secure environments.

The Well Health-Safety, the world’s leading roadmap for creating and certifying spaces that advance health and well-being, has been adopted throughout the Middle East by projects in sectors ranging from regional public sector, educational and governmental entities to real estate developers, financial institutions and management companies.

To date, more than 500 million square feet of real estate are enrolled in Well Health programmes across 16 countries, including the UAE, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey and Yemen – representing a doubling in the number of countries represented.

Vincitore Realty, known for its high-quality designer residences, entered the UAE real estate sector in 2016. The Dh135 million Vincitore Palacio, delivered in 2017, marked the beginning of a legacy. Subsequently, Vincitore Boulevard, a Dh220 million project, delivered 216 European Baroque-style classic homes in 2020.

The company's commitment to excellence continued with the launch of Vincitore Benessere in 2019 and the recent launch of the Dh450 million Vincitore Volare project, set to deliver 396 apartments in the first quarter of 2025. These were followed by the launch of the Dh800 million Vincitore Dolce Vita that will be delivered in 2026 and the Dh1.2 billion Aqua Dimore that will also be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Well Health-Safety Rating Certificate is a very significant achievement. This certification is designed to assess and validate health and safety measures implemented in various facilities, including real estate developments. It follows an evidence-based and third-party verified approach, providing a comprehensive framework for anticipating and responding to health challenges.

In the UAE's real estate, achieving the Well Health-Safety Rating for Vincitore Boulevard and Vincitore Palacio properties, signifies the fact that the residents of the properties benefit from better health and safety environment and underscores the developer’s strong commitment to the well-being of occupants. This certification is a recognition of proactive measures and protocols in place to ensure the health, safety, and resilience of individuals within the certified properties.

The UAE real estate sector places a significant emphasis on adopting international standards that enhance the quality of living spaces. The Well Health-Safety Rating aligns with this objective by promoting best practices in health and safety, contributing to a healthier and safer built environment. For residents and stakeholders, this certification serves as a mark of assurance, affirming that the property adheres to the highest standards of health and safety protocols as set forth by the International Well Building Institute.

Mr. Veer Doshi, Director of Vincitore Realty says, "At Vincitore Realty, we believe in not just building homes but crafting lifestyles. Good health and well-being are integral part of what we deliver. The Well Health-Safety Rating reinforces our pledge to providing residences that prioritise the health and safety of our valued residents.

"Obtaining the Well Health-Safety Rating Certificate for Vincitore Boulevard and Vincitore Palacio is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating not just homes, but havens that prioritise the well-being of our residents. At Vincitore Realty, we believe in crafting lifestyles that seamlessly blend luxury with health and safety. This certification reinforces our dedication to excellence and sets a new standard in the UAE real estate sector, marking a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine living spaces."

Vincitore Realty launched three projects this year – all aligns seamlessly with the developer’s vision for excellence and reinforces its position as a trailblazer in creating living spaces that seamlessly integrate luxury, design, and a profound commitment to the well-being of its residents.

The Middle East region is leading the charge in driving growth and adoption of the Well Building Standard globally with a 24-fold increase in Well Building Standard adoption over the last 19 months, a feat announced recently by the International Well Building Institute (IWBI).

IWBI Founder Paul Scialla says, “Ever since the Well Building Standard first took hold in the Middle East, we have seen incredible increases in demand year-over-year for Well’s evidence-based strategies that support the physical and mental health of organizations’ most valuable asset – people.

“The commitments made by companies and public sector organisations across the region to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of their people is an inspiration to us all and demonstrates outstanding leadership, while proving that investments in health strategies can spark enhanced performance and increased financial returns.”

Recent uptake in the Middle East has contributed to overall Well Building Standard adoption, which now stands at more than 42,000 projects encompassing nearly 4.8 billion square feet of real estate in 127 countries. In particular, the Well Health-Safety Rating, a framework for driving resilience into the centre of business policies and operational plans through facility operations and management, has sparked considerable demand across the region that is being led by the UAE.

About Vincitore Realty

Vincitore Realty is a Dubai-based boutique developer specialising in high-quality designer and affordable branded residences – a completely new phenomenon in the UAE – entered the UAE’s real estate sector in 2016 with its maiden project – the Dh135 million Vincitore Palacio that was delivered in 2017.

In 2017, Vincitore Realty launched its second project, the Dh220 million Vincitore Boulevard that delivered 216 well-appointed European Baroque-style classic homes in 2020. The company’s third project, the Dh395 Vincitore Benessere launched in 2019. In 2023 the company launched the Dh450 million Vincitore Volare project that will deliver 396 apartments in the first quarter of 2025. Vincitore Realty has also launched the Dh800 million Vincitore Dolce Vita that will be delivered in 2026.

About WELL Health-Safety Rating Certificate

The WELL Health-Safety Rating certificate is a prominent certification in the UAE, awarded by the International WELL Building Institute. This certification is designed to assess and validate health and safety measures implemented in various facilities, including real estate developments. It follows an evidence-based and third-party verified approach, providing a comprehensive framework for anticipating and responding to health challenges.

