Dubai, UAE: 'Vilal Housing', the leading organization specializing in the development of housing solutions for UAE citizens, praises the most recent announcement of the completion of all residential land allocation applications in Dubai submitted until the end of 2023.

This significant achievement aligns with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The company commended the wise leadership's efforts and care to housing issues for citizens, ensuring appropriate housing through the distribution of land and facilitating access to housing loans from financing institutions. This initiative is in line with Dubai's Urban Plan, which supports sustainable urban development.

Ghaith Al Hashemi, 'Vilal Housing', stated: “The recent accomplishments in completing all residential land allocation applications in Dubai submitted by the end of 2023 are highly appreciated. It reflects the great attention the wise government pays to this vital sector, in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the plans of the Dubai government to provide a dignified life for citizens. At 'Vilal Housing', we strive to contribute to this vision through our activities in developing and providing quality housing services and products for citizens, keeping pace with developments and utilizing innovative construction technologies.”

Al Hashemi confirmed that 'Vilal Housing' is making every effort to meet the growing demand for housing from citizens, offering services that exceed customer expectations in terms of high quality and adherence to contracts with homeowners through its specialized technical staff. The company collaborates with leading contracting companies in the country and closely works with strategic partners to overcome all obstacles citizens face in completing their construction projects. This includes providing financing by partnering with banks and financial institutions to offer loans with easy repayment terms.

'Vilal Housing' announced the design and execution of 50 villas, which will be fully completed and handed over to their owners within 2024. This will help meet the increasing demand for housing in the country.