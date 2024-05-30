Vietnamese Foodies is delighted to announce the re-opening of its location in Expo City, Dubai. This milestone marks the brand's first licensed establishment in the city, promising an exceptional dining experience for residents and visitors alike.

Vietnamese Foodies' newest location boasts both indoor seating and outdoor dog-friendly seating, offering guests a unique and welcoming atmosphere to savour the authentic Vietnamese flavours. Whilst the restaurant was briefly opened for Cop28 in 2023 with limited menu options, it has undergone a full transformation and will now re-open with an extensive menu that includes their newest vegan dishes as well as various Business Lunch options.

Scheduled to open its doors on June 1 2024, the restaurant will showcase Vietnamese Foodies signature dishesincluding the 14-hour-bone-broth beef brisket and vegan pho. Diners will indulge in other classics such as Goi Cuonand their Banh Mi sandwich which comes with three different filling flavours. The restaurant will also offer a selection of house-made drinks including authentic Vietnamese coffees and teas and classic cocktails such as Whisky Sour and Espresso Martini with Vietnamese coffee - ensuring there is something for everyone.

Established in the UAE in 2018, the brand made its initial mark with a restaurant in JLT, which was greeted with immense enthusiasm. It grew rapidly, establishing eateries in some of Dubai's most coveted locations. In addition to its diverse menu offerings, the Expo City location will feature ample space for hosting events and gatherings. Whether it's a corporate luncheon, a celebratory dinner, or an intimate get-together with friends, Vietnamese Foodies provides the perfect setting for every occasion.

"We are excited to bring the vibrant flavors of Vietnamese cuisine to Expo City with the opening of our latest location," said Lily Hoa Nguyen. "With our first licensed establishment, we look forward to welcoming residents of Expo City and sharing our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine in one of Dubai’s most sustainable new development."