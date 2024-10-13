DUBAI – As World Mental Health Day is marked around the globe, a new collaboration between the advocacy platform ‘mentl’, and Viatris Middle East, a part of the global healthcare company Viatris, is powering up to enable inspiring conversations to help “Tear Away the Silence”.

‘Together we thrive,’ is the founding principle of mentl, a unique advocacy platform committed to tackling the stigma of mental health and promoting well-being.

United by a common goal to reshape the narrative surrounding mental health, encouraging people to speak up, seek help, and understand that there are solutions, the collaboration between mentl and Viatris builds on each organization’s several other initiatives on the mental health front; Viatris being a leading healthcare partner with several programs and pubic private partnerships cemented across the Middle East with a mission of empowering people to live healthier at every stage of life.

The collaboration, themed – Tear Away the Silence #mentalhealth #wellbeing – includes episodes of the successful ‘the mentl space’ podcast filmed with notable experts and advocates - live, due to start shooting later this month. These will focus on:

Decoding Depression and Anxiety

Nutrition, Activity, and Mental Health

Men’s and Women’s Mental Health

Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace

Born in the United Arab Emirates with regional and global reach, mentl is a unique advocacy platform that blends digital content and research with live experiences and events. From podcasts to the podium, from the stage to the C-suite, from awards to articles, from research to retreats. Its mission is clear, to raise the bar for what excellent looks like in mental health and well-being and help create a world where all can thrive. Viatris is renowned for its dedication to empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. Together, they seek to bridge the gap between medical intervention and societal understanding.

“This program brought to life with the support of Viatris marks a key moment in our journey to normalize the mental health narrative,” said Scott Armstrong, founder of mentl”. mentl is determined to impact the way society perceives and talks about mental health.”

“As a company that has always been at the forefront of healthcare solutions, we recognize the urgency of addressing mental health stigma, a major barrier for people to get help and find solutions that can empower them to live more active and healthier lives,” shares Rima Maalouf , Head of Corporate Affairs for MENA and EURASIA at Viatris.

“Our partnership with mentl across the Middle East reaffirms our commitment to creating a world where mental well-being is given the same emphasis as physical health. Together we can build a future where everyone can achieve their full potential and thrive. After all, there is no health without mental health and we will strive for this message to reach all our partners, communities, and beyond.”

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About mentl

mentl is a leading advocate for mental health, dedicated to tackling the stigma surrounding mental well-being and fostering open conversations. Through various initiatives, including ‘the mentl awards 2023’, mentl aims to recognize and celebrate individuals, companies, and institutions that are making significant strides in the mental health field.

With a mission to create a world where everyone can thrive, mentl is committed to amplifying the voices of mental health champions and promoting positive change. For more information, visit mentl. space.