VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, has once again proven its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. According to the recently released 2023 Integrated Sustainability Report, the company has achieved significant milestones in promoting gender diversity and workforce inclusivity.

Key highlights from the report:

53% of new hires in past year were women: Demonstrating a robust commitment to gender equality, VFS Global has hired more women than men in the past year. This marks a significant step towards achieving a balanced representation within the organisation.



Balanced gender ratio: The company maintained a diverse and inclusive global workforce comprising 129 nationalities with a balanced gender ratio of 54% women to 46% men.



Workforce growth: The global workforce expanded by 24%, growing from 8,883 employees in 2022 to 10,976 within the last year. This expansion underscores VFS Global’s commitment to providing job opportunities across different regions.



29% women in senior and middle management: In 2023, VFS Global maintained a very healthy gender diversity ratio of 29% at Management level. As part of its DEI efforts, it is made mandatory for People Managers who are hiring candidates in middle and senior management to interview suitable women candidates or prioritise onboarding of women candidates against these positions.

Nirbhik Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer, VFS Global, stated, “As a responsible corporate citizen, VFS Global steadfastly continued its efforts to embed sustainability into its business practices, organisational culture, and strategic goals. Our ability to make measurable differences every year has been the primary factor that sets VFS Global apart. We remain deeply committed to continuously enhancing value for all our valued stakeholders, including the society at large, in an efficient, secure, and sustainable manner.”



In addition to gender diversity, VFS Global has also prioritised the professional growth and development of its employees. The company recorded a remarkable increase in employee training hours, totalling 338,023 hours in the recent year, an 86% increase over the previous year. This investment in training underscores VFS Global’s commitment to nurturing its workforce.



