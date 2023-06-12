Offers visa service information in the sign language covering six Schengen countries’ services - Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands

Now accessible for applicants in nine countries in the region - Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Dubai: VFS Global, the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, today launched its first sign language contact centre for people of determination in the Middle East. This innovative service not only underscores VFS Global's steadfast commitment to foster an inclusive environment but also highlights the company's dedication to ensuring that all customers have equal access to their services, as part of our Diversity Equity and Inclusion programme of our Sustainability Strategy.

The sign language contact centre is now available for our applicants in nine countries - Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. It provides information for visa services to Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands as part of the first phase of this projects’ implementation plan.

How to access the sign language contact centre:

Step 1 – Visit www.vfsglobal.com

Step 2 – Navigate to the Contact Us page

Step 3 – Click on the sign language widget

Atul Marwah, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & North Africa, VFS Global, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service, stating, "We are truly excited to be bringing this solution to applicants, making information on our services and processes more accessible to all. Technology-backed solutions are the cornerstone of our operations, and this innovation, which makes our services and solutions more accessible, is amongst our proudest achievements. The service will be extended to provide visa service information for a further 17 destinations in the second phase, slated to be rolled out later in the year.”

By introducing the sign language contact centre, VFS Global aims to bridge the communication gap for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, empowering them to access visa service information more easily and independently. This initiative is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive environment for applicants with disabilities and fostering greater accessibility within the travel industry.

VFS Global's commitment to equal opportunities for all goes beyond the introduction of the sign language contact centre. The organisation has consistently enhanced the informational services on its website to ensure ease of access to information for applicants worldwide, regardless of their language or geographical location. The organisation's Information Services support operations globally through 59 contact centres, offering relevant information in 52 languages and maintaining 1670 websites in 57 languages. In 2018, VFS Global introduced its chatbot Viva to provide quick and seamless automated responses to applicants in 175 countries.

