Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, is set to participate in LEAP 2025 from February 9 to 12, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This flagship global tech event, which has rapidly gained prominence since its inception in 2022, will serve as one of the crucial venues for Vertiv to share its latest advancements in power and cooling solutions tailored for modern digital demands.

Vertiv will participate at the event with their distribution partner, Mohammed Mansour Al-Rumaih (MMR KSA), as well as Mindware and Ingram Micro. These collaborations highlight Vertiv's commitment to fostering regional partnerships that support digital transformation across the Middle East. Visitors can find Vertiv with MMR KSA at stand H3.A40, with Mindware at stand H3.F20 and with Ingram Micro at stand H3.F110, where their teams will engage with attendees, demonstrating state-of-the-art technologies that address a wide array of applications, from cloud computing to edge infrastructure.

The event promises to be an exciting showcase of innovation, with Vertiv planning to highlight its groundbreaking Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ ID. This all-in-one, fully sealed single-rack enclosure is designed specifically for network edge applications, delivering essential cooling, power, and environmental protection. Attendees will find a demo unit of the Vertiv SmartCabinet ID at the Mindware stand, providing a closer look at this system that is designed to be deployed in days and installed in hours.

In addition to hardware innovations, Vertiv will also present an engaging virtual reality experience at their partners’ booths, allowing visitors to explore products in an immersive 3D environment through the Vertiv™ XR App. This powerful tool uses augmented reality to provide a comprehensive view of Vertiv's product offerings, enhancing understanding of how these solutions can fit into their critical digital infrastructure.

“Our participation at LEAP 2025 is a testament to Vertiv's deep-rooted commitment to a collaborative exploration in the future of data center design in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.” said Tassos Peppas, regional director for METCA (Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia) at Vertiv. “As Saudi Arabia drives forward with its bold AI adoption agenda, the demand for resilient, high-performance infrastructure is greater than ever. With 100b$ of new projects in the field of AI in 2024 in the Kingdom [1], Vertiv is ready to play a key role in the implementation of these installations. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with our customers and partners at LEAP 2025 to showcase innovations that enable scalable, and reliable growth in the region’s AI adoption roadmap."

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.