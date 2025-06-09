Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is a Platinum sponsor of NVIDIA GTC Paris, taking place June 10–12, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. As the global tech community converges in Paris for VivaTech 2025, NVIDIA brings its iconic GTC (GPU Technology Conference) to Europe for the first time, marking a new milestone in the AI ecosystem. Vertiv's participation underscores the company's strategic commitment to pioneering AI infrastructure, developing high-density power and liquid cooling solutions specifically designed for NVIDIA's advanced AI computing systems.

At booth P06, Vertiv technology experts will present a leap into the near future, unveiling the next generation of power and cooling infrastructure engineered for the most demanding AI workloads — from edge inference to hyperscale AI factories. Visitors will experience firsthand how Vertiv is powering the AI revolution through high-efficiency power systems, advanced liquid cooling and scalable infrastructure solutions.

“AI demands infrastructure that can deliver unprecedented levels of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability,” said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv in EMEA. “Our presence at NVIDIA GTC Paris and our collaboration with iGenius for the Colosseum supercomputer underline how Vertiv is leading the way in developing mission-critical infrastructure solutions that enable organizations to harness the full potential of AI while meeting strict requirements for energy efficiency and security.”

As recently announced, iGenius has collaborated with Vertiv and NVIDIA to launch the Colosseum supercomputer, a sovereign AI initiative accelerated by NVIDIA Grace Blackwell superchips. Designed to meet the sovereignty and performance demands of industries like finance, healthcare, and public administration, the Colosseum supercomputer brings together:

Vertiv™ 360AI infrastructure platform, engineered for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems

NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA Omniverse™

iGenius’ expertise and sovereign AI data architecture

The modular, scalable solution provided by Vertiv will support one of the fastest sovereign AI supercomputers in Europe and showcase the future of digital twin-based infrastructure management and design. During the conference, experts from Vertiv, iGenius and NVIDIA will lead a dedicated session to discuss how secure, compliant, and high-performance AI infrastructure can be deployed rapidly and efficiently.

To learn more about Vertiv’s participation at NVIDIA GTC Paris, visit our event page. For more information about Vertiv’s infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

