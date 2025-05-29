Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is set to take centre stage at the 20th edition of Datacloud Global Congress, on June 3-5 in Cannes, France, a landmark event that marks two decades of driving growth across the ICT ecosystem. Vertiv will join industry leaders and customers to explore the infrastructure demands of AI and HPC (high-performance computing), the growth of emerging markets, and the evolving talent landscape. At stand #94, Vertiv will unveil its latest innovations and provide access to next-gen digital critical infrastructure, with key experts on hand to share insights on AI-ready solutions and services.

Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi will provide his perspective into the impact of AI on data centre business models, scalability challenges and flexible deployment models during the keynote panel and will discuss the impact of AI and HPC demands on the future of data centers.

Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv EMEA says, “It's essential for the data center industry to innovate and adapt with the fast-paced advancements in AI. By adopting modular designs, cutting-edge cooling solutions, and flexible power management, data centers can meet AI's computational needs and promote reliable growth in the digital era."

At the Vertiv stand, attendees can immerse themselves in the Vertiv™ XR app, explore the Virtual Showroom, and participate in exclusive VR Guided Tours. These experiences offer virtual interaction with the latest power and thermal management solutions designed for AI applications, showcasing their capabilities through virtual and augmented reality, giving attendees the unique opportunity to preview Vertiv’s advanced products and solutions designed to power and cool the most demanding AI workloads.

Vertiv will contribute to these key sessions:

Talent in Tech: The Incredible Journey of Innovation and Talent

3rd June, 17:40 – 17:50 pm CET, Salon Croisette

Join Stefano Mozzato, Vertiv's EMEA marketing vice president, as he shares practical insights on talent development in the digital infrastructure sector, drawing from his own career journey. As one of the sponsors of the Talent in Tech initiative, Vertiv will also take part in dedicated workshops on June 4 and 5, offering perspectives on workforce development in the fast-evolving data center industry.

Keynote Panel: The Future of Data Centres: How are we keeping up with AI and HPC demands?

4th June, 10:55 –11:40 am CET, Keynote Theatre, Palais des Festivals,

Join Vertiv CEO Gio Albertazzi and other industry experts from CBRE, NTT Global, VIRTUS Data Centers, Digital Realty and Oracle for this must-attend session focusing on the impact of AI on data centre business models.

Panel: Data centre design: Flexibility, scalability, and reliability

4th June, 16:15 – 16:55 pm CET, Keynote Theatre, Palais des Festivals

Join Vedran Brzić, VP infrastructure solutions, Vertiv EMEA, and other industry experts for this key session focusing on how technological advancements are impacting data center design, increasing the need for flexible and scalable solutions.

Polar DC accelerates AI infrastructure with modular prefabricated solution from Vertiv

5th June, 11:25 – 11:40 pm CET, Innovation Stage, Palais des Festivals

Join Andy Hayes, CEO at Polar DC, Andrew Mitchell, senior director sales strategic accounts EMEA at Vertiv, and Kresimir Krpan, senior director of solution architecture and business development at Vertiv, to learn how Polar DC is deploying 12 MW of AI-ready capacity, easily scalable to 50MW. Powered entirely by hydro energy, the facility leverages Vertiv’s integrated solutions and latest power and cooling technologies to support AI and HPC workloads with maximum efficiency. For additional insights into the Polar DC project, read the press release or explore the case study at this link.

Vertiv is also shortlisted in 5 categories for the 2025 Datacloud Global Awards: Commitment to Diversity and Talent Development, two nominations for Best AI Innovation, one with Compass Datacenters; also, two nominations for Young Talent of the Year.

For more information on Vertiv’s attendance at Datacloud Global Congress, visit Vertiv.com or follow Vertiv on LinkedIn.

