Dubai, UAE: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, introduced the Vertiv™ Avocent® MergePoint Unity™ 2, a next-generation KVM switch platform for secure, centralized management of IT devices across enterprise data center environments, distributed edge locations and branch office environments. Designed to help operators simplify day-to-day operations, respond to issues with speed, and maintain system availability, the switch enables remote diagnosis, configuration, and recovery while protecting IT systems from unverified firmware and software.

“As organizations distribute workloads across multiple locations, the complexity of infrastructure management grows accordingly," said Ramesh Menon, vice president of IT systems solutions at Vertiv. "The Vertiv Avocent MergePoint Unity 2 provides a centralized control point with enterprise-grade security, helping IT teams maintain visibility and responsiveness regardless of where their infrastructure resides.”

The new keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) switch meets FIPS 140-3 cryptographic standards, supporting secure, verified encryption for government and enterprise environments. It provides advanced protection with smart card and Common Access Card (CAC) authentication and user-permission controls, giving IT teams a consolidated view of infrastructure without multiple tools or site visits. With built-in Virtual Media capabilities, users can remotely mount drives for software and application installations, streamlining updates and minimizing downtime. The platform also enables remote UEFI and BIOS firmware interface access for critical system updates and hardware troubleshooting. In addition, both local and remote users benefit from an intuitive browser-based interface, while local hotkey support enables rapid navigation and task execution, enabling boosted efficiency and streamlined user experience at the rack level.

The KVM features a compact design that, when paired with the Vertiv™ Avocent® Local Rack Access (LRA) Console, fits within a single rack unit, optimizing valuable rack space. It can be managed through a built-in web interface for standalone applications or integrated with the Vertiv™ Avocent® MP1000 Management Platform as part of the Vertiv™ Avocent® DSView™ Solution for centralized, enterprise-wide control.

To learn more about the Vertiv™ Avocent® MergePoint Unity™ 2, Vertiv’s broader IT management portfolio or Vertiv’s end-to-end power and thermal management solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com