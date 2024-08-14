Dubai, UAE: VeriEstate, a Dubai-based proptech startup, is set to transform the real estate industry with its innovative all-in-one property assessment platform. Registered with the DIFC Innovation Hub, the largest innovation ecosystem in the region, VeriEstate aims to become a one-stop solution for all aspects of real estate, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in the market.

VeriEstate, under the leadership of CEO Rajab Ali Virani, is positioning itself as the leading aggregator for real estate inspection services. In its initial phase, VeriEstate will bring together a wide array of inspection firms under one umbrella, providing prospective buyers and renters with comprehensive and transparent property assessments. The platform combines advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and data analytics to conduct in-depth non-invasive inspections, addressing a critical gap in the market by identifying hidden issues in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems.

Composed of a team of highly skilled MEP engineers and inspection experts, VeriEstate's reports - built on a 110-checkpoint inspection - carry official credentials, positioning them as a reliable resource for buyers, renters, brokers, property owners and holiday homes.

"By uniting inspection services and property listings under one platform, we are not just simplifying the real estate process - we are setting a new benchmark for the industry. VeriEstate represents the future of real estate transactions, where every decision is informed, every action is secure, and every stakeholder is empowered," said Rajab Ali Virani, CEO of VeriEstate.

In addition to its inspection services, VeriEstate has launched a revolutionary property search module. This feature aggregates listings from various real estate platforms, allowing users to find properties across Dubai in one place. With the help of API integration, real estate companies and brokers can seamlessly display their property images on VeriEstate, eliminating the need for redundant uploads.

VeriEstate's platform will also serve both B2C and B2B customers. For individual buyers, VeriEstate offers a unique service that allows them to access inspection options from anywhere in the world. Similar to hotel booking platforms, the solution provides customers with a choice of inspection companies, complete with price points per square foot and reviews, enabling them to make informed decisions based on their budget and needs.

On the B2B side, VeriEstate acts as an aggregator for inspection companies, consultants, and MEP firms, streamlining operations and ensuring consistency in the quality of inspections. VeriEstate will also serve as an aggregator for real estate platforms, providing a comprehensive marketplace for the industry.

VeriEstate has already secured partnerships with leading inspection companies, including GTA Inspectors and The Snag Master, with more partnerships expected to be announced in the months to come. The company is also in discussions with major developers to establish exclusive partnerships to be their dedicated inspection arm.

"Partnering with VeriEstate aligns with our commitment to providing top-tier inspection services," said Ehab Farid P, Eng. at GTA Inspectors. "Their innovative approach and use of advanced technology set a new standard in the industry."

Umera Adhnan, Managing Partner at The Snag Master, added, "We are excited to collaborate with VeriEstate and bring our expertise to a platform that prioritizes transparency and quality in real estate."

The app’s launch coincides with a shifting real estate tech landscape in the region. The Dubai Land Department and RERA are leading the way in adopting proptech solutions to advance the real estate industry, with initiatives like the #REES by Dubai Land Department, which unite the public and private sectors around the common goal of driving real estate innovation. Beyond the launch, VeriEstate will look to achieve a significant market presence, aiming to reach a user base of 10 million by 2026.

About VeriEstate

VeriEstate is a Dubai-based property inspection startup founded by tech entrepreneur Rajab Ali Virani. Utilizing blockchain, AI, and data analytics, VeriEstate conducts comprehensive inspections, to address hidden issues in MEP systems in properties. The app aims to enhance trust and transparency for buyers and sellers in order to redefine real estate transactions. VeriEstates services include home inspections, commercial property inspections, building inspections, and more.

