UAE — VeraViews, an open-ledger advertising ecosystem designed to prevent ad fraud, is proud to announce its partnership with AIREV, an AI specialist, to launch a groundbreaking initiative in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

VeraViews and AIREV will combine their expertise in Web3 and AI to tackle ad fraud, a pervasive issue in digital advertising. According to Juniper Research, global digital ad spending reached $382 billion in 2023, with 22% ($84 billion) lost to ad fraud. This figure is expected to rise to $172 billion by 2028, out of total projected revenues of $747 billion.

By leveraging advanced AI analysis, machine learning techniques, and patented Web3 technologies, the partnership aims to establish a gold standard for ad tech and ad fraud prevention in the GCC region and worldwide. VeraViews, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies globally, recently showcased its significant impact at Cannes Lions 2024. Meanwhile, AIREV is recognized as the fastest-growing AI startup in the country. Beta product releases are anticipated in the last quarter of 2024, with plans to involve other stakeholders, such as publishers, regulators, and authorities in the region.

“Ad fraud is a growing problem worldwide, particularly in markets attracting increased digital advertising revenue,” said Mark Firth, CEO of VeraViews. “Our partnership with AIREV will reassure advertisers that their investments in digital advertising will be protected from fraudulent activities.”

Muhammed Khalid, CEO of AIREV, added: “We are excited to partner with VeraViews, a company that shares our vision for a smarter, AI-driven future. This collaboration with VeraViews, part of Verasity’s open-ledger advertising ecosystem, marks a significant advancement for us.”

About VeraViews:

VeraViews is an ad stack and advertising ecosystem powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT), built around Verasity’s ($VRA) patented ‘Proof of View’ (PoV) fraud identification module. This technology enables publishers to transparently monetize their videos by providing all advertising stakeholders with access to tamper-proof campaign data.

Learn more at www.veraviews.com

About AIREV:

AI Revolution (AIREV) is an innovative company established in the UAE, known for its groundbreaking Gen AI platform, School Hack. School Hack has evolved into an AI-powered educational social network with over 3 million users and more than 150 million queries. AIREV, a certified partner with Microsoft, Nvidia, and AWS, has expanded from educational AI products to creating decentralized frameworks and supports sectors such as private equity, law, and healthcare with scalable AI solutions.