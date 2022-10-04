The mall will have 36 retail stores, including 10 F&B outlets and a large Spinneys

DAMAC continues to provide value additions to its existing communities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Work is well in progress on Ventura Mall, the first community retail venture by leading Dubai-based property developer DAMAC Properties.

Located in DAMAC Hills, Ventura Mall is currently 40% complete and expected to be completed in 2023. Structure works for the mall have been completed and blockwork is substantially completed. Lobby MEP works and external façade works are currently in progress.

Once complete, residents will be spoilt for choice with the mall’s 36 retail stores, which includes 10 F&B outlets and a supermarket. This supermarket will be the second Spinneys in the DAMAC Hills community, and will be much bigger in size at 28,600 sq. ft. The mall will also have health and recreation features such as its very own medical centre, as well as a spa and a gym.

“While DAMAC has had an active year with several new project launches such as Safa One and Safa Two by de GRISOGONO overlooking the Dubai Canal, it continues to develop and beautify its existing projects. We are always thinking of ways to add features and amenities to our flourishing communities with our residents’ comfort and convenience always being a priority,” Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at DAMAC Properties said.

The progress announcement comes just weeks after DAMAC Properties launched the first co-branded residential project in the world at DAMAC Hills. GEMS Estates — an ultra-luxurious project with exteriors branded by Swiss jeweller de GRISOGONO and interiors branded by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli, will be the developer’s last villa launch in the thriving community.

DAMAC Hills is DAMAC’s first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street and is home to a flourishing community of nearly 10,000 residents. It offers residents a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities including a skate park, fishing lakes, horse stables, a pet farm, sports facilities, and so much more.

DAMAC has set the highest bar when it comes to community living standards, and residents have access to a wide selection of entertainment outlets, which include the Trump International Golf Course and Malibu Bay, the UAE’s first community wave pool. The community also has Jebel Ali School, a selection of nurseries, Carrefour and Radisson Hotel.

Additionally, DAMAC’s community management arm, LOAMS, organises dozens of community activities and events throughout the year for residents to enjoy and get to know their neighbours, creating a real homey atmosphere.

