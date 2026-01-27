Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Vennre, a wealth creation platform enabling HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) to access private market opportunities, today announced the successful close of its Pre-Series A funding round, raising USD 9.6 million through a hybrid equity and debt structure.

The round was co-led by Vision Ventures and anb seed Fund, with participation from Sanabil 500, Ace & Co, Plus VC, and strategic individual investors from the private banking, technology and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

This investment reflects growing confidence from leading regional VCs and strategic backers in Vennre’s mission to democratize access to curated private investments for high income retail investors. By bypassing traditional gatekeepers, Vennre offers a transparent, Shariah-compliant solution previously available only to institutions and ultra-wealthy participants.

Founded by Ziad Mabsout, Anas Halabi and Abdulrahman AlMalik, Vennre has also reached two operational milestones: the appointment of Dr. Ibrahim AlMojel as Chairman of its Saudi board and surpassing USD 40 million in transaction value across its platform – clear evidence of growing market traction and investor trust.

Ziad Mabsout, CEO and Co-Founder of Vennre, said:

“A generation of ambitious professionals across the region has earned success but has not been given the tools required to compound it. This funding is not just another round — it is a clear endorsement from leading institutions that a large, long-underserved HENRY segment is ready for a better wealth-building experience. We are building for long-term wealth creation, not one-off transactions — starting with curated and vetted private investment opportunities and expanding into a full wealth journey built on discipline, trust, and alignment. This round allows us to raise the bar for what private wealth platforms in the region should deliver.”

Khalid S. Alghamdi, CEO of anb capital, added:

“We are pleased to co-lead Vennre’s Pre-Series A through the anb seed Fund. Private markets globally already manage more than USD 14 trillion in assets, yet individual investors account for less than 5% of that exposure. Vennre directly addresses this imbalance by offering Shariah-compliant access to a segment long excluded from these opportunities. Having already facilitated over USD 40 million in transactions, Vennre is proving that high-income Saudis are ready to engage with private markets at scale — fully aligned with Vision 2030’s mandate to broaden capital markets participation.”

Kais Al-Essa, Founding Partner and CEO of Vision Ventures, said:

“We are glad to co-lead Vennre’s Pre-Series A and excited to support such an amazing founding team. We’re always ready to back founders who use technology to make people’s lives easier and give them access to opportunities that were not available to them before. Vennre enables access to high quality investment opportunities in real estate, private equity, venture capital and private credit. These four asset classes were previously available to a select few. Democratizing such access is one of our investment goals at Vision Ventures as it enables generational wealth creation and empowers everyone to access vetted income generating and high return investments, in line with Saudi Arabia’s financial sector development plan and fintech momentum.”

Looking ahead, Vennre plans to deploy this capital to grow its client network, launch new platform features, and deepen its Saudi presence in line with ongoing financial sector liberalization and fintech momentum.

About Vennre

Vennre is a private-markets investment platform backed by global investors, giving eligible users access to curated, regulated opportunities across real assets and private markets.

Built for HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet), it bridges the gap between income and long-term wealth through institutional-grade, Sharia-compliant investments on a digital-first platform for the GCC and beyond.

About the Founders

Ziad Mabsout

Ziad Mabsout is Co-Founder and CEO at Vennre. A CFA charter holder with 15+ years in investment management across multiple asset classes, he leads Vennre’s vision and growth—combining commercial leadership with a strong focus on building trusted, investor-first products and experiences.

