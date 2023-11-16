Egypt has a strong potential in the automotive software and IC design industry, says Egypt’s ITIDA CEO

Vehiclevo Managing Director: The competence center in Cairo supports our head office in Germany in delivering solutions and services to premium automakers

Cairo, Egypt: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has participated in the opening ceremony of the new office of Vehiclevo, a leading company in the automotive software industry. The ceremonial ribbon cutting was conducted by ITIDA’s VP Engineer Hazem Nabil, on behalf of ITIDA’s CEO Ahmed El-Zaher.

Marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy, the opening ceremony was attended by several government officials from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), and its affiliate bodies, Vehiclevo’s executives from Egypt and Germany, academic researchers, and representatives of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC) in Cairo.

Vehiclevo’s is one of the leading tier 1 suppliers of software and automotive technology serving the world's largest automotive manufacturers. The company’s core business and services include developing solutions for EVs, Digital Cockpit, Telematics, Autonomous Driving, and Infotainment systems.

"We are happy with the inauguration of Vehiclevo's new office in Cairo which stands as a testament to the IT sector strength,", said Ahmed ELZaher, CEO of ITIDA.

"ITIDA is actively seeking new investments and inviting both local and international companies operating in Egypt to expand in this growing industry. To support this endeavor, we are committed to train over 12 thousand local engineers in embedded systems and IC design within a three-year period, as part of the nationwide initiative 'Egypt Makes Electronics (EME)" stated the CEO of ITIDA." stated the CEO of ITIDA.

Vehiclevo’s Egypt Development Center employs more than 75 professionals and bright minds of Egyptian talents and experts in software testing and electronic control units (ECUs) for automotive.

For his part, Engineer Muhammad Ahmed, Vehiclevo Managing Director said “Quality of Engineers and Talents in Egyptian Market has shown a success story in the last two decades. Vehiclevo believes in Automotive Software Eco-system in Egypt and expects a bright future for the industry. And in line with that, we established our competence center in Cairo to support our Head Office in Germany and participate in delivering our solutions and services to premium Automakers.”

Egypt is fostering a supportive environment for the offshoring industry and championing several initiatives for the local players to excel in areas like electronics design, embedded systems, and automotive technology.

ITIDA’s VP, Engineer Hazem Nabil commented: “Our rich pool of technical talent continues to attract businesses to Egypt for electronics design and R&D service delivery.”

Vehiclevo boasts over 7 years of expertise in the automotive technology sector. The company has achieved the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) certification, a recognized assessment and exchange standard for information security within the automotive industry.

Furthermore, Vehiclevo proudly serves as a development partner of AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture), a global collaboration between prominent automotive and software companies aimed at creating and implementing standardized software frameworks and open E/E system architectures for intelligent mobility.

-Ends-