Cairo, Egypt – Vehere, a global leader in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Gateworx as its authorized distribution partner in Egypt. The partnership will empower Egyptian enterprises with advanced network visibility and defense capabilities to combat increasingly sophisticated and advanced cyber threats.

Vehere delivers a powerful, battle-tested Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution, trusted by global defense and intelligence agencies for its terabit-speed processing and petabyte-scale performance. It enables security teams to achieve deep visibility across the network, detect lateral movement of attackers, and respond faster to potential breaches. With seamless integrations with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and TIP platforms, Vehere NDR reduces mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR), helping organizations elevate their overall cyber resilience.

The platform autonomously detects and mitigates ransomware, APTs, insider threats, and lateral movements, while leveraging AI-driven analytics to enrich alerts and streamline SOC operations.

“Gateworx’s strong presence and trusted relationships across Egypt’s government and enterprise sectors make them the ideal partner for Vehere,” said Mr. Shayshi Bhalla, General Manager, Sales, MEA at Vehere. “Together, we will equip Egyptian organizations with proactive cyber defense capabilities to stay ahead of ransomware, zero-day exploits, and advanced persistent threats.”

Mr. Mohammad Haroon, Managing Director at Gateworx, added, “The nature of cyberattacks is rapidly evolving. Attackers today increasingly exploit legitimate credentials and trusted systems to breach organizations and stay undetected. Detection and response can no longer be confined to endpoints; it must extend deep into the network. We decided to bring Vehere NDR to the Egypt market because of its proven performance, scalability, and pedigree in securing some of the world’s most sensitive environments.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, The Egypt Cybersecurity Market size is estimated at USD 230.01 million in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 404.81 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.17% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

About Gateworx

Gateworx is a leading Egyptian cybersecurity and ICT solutions distributor, offering innovative technology products and services that empower enterprises and government entities to strengthen their cyber resilience. Headquartered in Cairo, Gateworx partners with global technology leaders to deliver tailored cybersecurity, network, and infrastructure solutions across multiple sectors, including defense, telecom, and finance.

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age Cyber Defense software company specializing in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence. For over a decade, Vehere has supported counter-terror operations across defense and intelligence communities. Today, Vehere’s battle-tested Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to protect critical infrastructure in real-time.

Media Contact:

Manthan Mukherjee

Vehere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

manthan.mukherjee@vehere.com

Amir Amgad

Gateworx

amir.amgad@gateworx.net