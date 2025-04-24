DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in data resilience, today announced a major leap forward in unlocking the value of enterprise backup data for artificial intelligence (AI). At its annual VeeamON conference, the company unveiled new capabilities that enable AI systems to securely access and utilize data stored in Veeam repositories — powered by support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard developed by Anthropic.

This marks a pivotal moment in Veeam’s AI roadmap, turning data protection into a foundation for smarter decision-making, richer insights, and responsible AI innovation. With MCP, Veeam enables seamless integration between its trusted data resilience platform and customers’ AI applications — allowing data that was once just stored to now drive real-time value.

“We’re not just backing up data anymore — we’re opening it up for intelligence,” said Niraj Tolia, CTO at Veeam. “By supporting the Model Context Protocol, customers can now safely connect Veeam-protected data to the AI tools of their choice. Whether it’s internal copilots, vector databases, or LLMs, Veeam ensures data is AI-ready, portable, and protected.”

AI Insights from the Data Organizations Already Protect

With MCP integration, customers can now use their backup data across a wide range of AI-powered use cases, including:

Discovering and retrieving related documents with natural language queries

Summarizing conversations from archived emails or tickets

Automating compliance and e-discovery processes

Enriching AI agents and copilots with enterprise-specific context

These capabilities extend far beyond technical convenience — they enable a step change in how organizations think about the strategic value of their stored data.

Secure by Design. Smart by Default.

As part of its AI roadmap, Veeam is delivering a comprehensive AI vision built on five pillars:

AI Infrastructure Resilience: Safeguarding customers’ investments in their AI infrastructure, ensuring that their applications, data, vector databases, and even models are as secure and resilient as other business-critical data.

Safeguarding customers’ investments in their AI infrastructure, ensuring that their applications, data, vector databases, and even models are as secure and resilient as other business-critical data. Data Intelligence: Leveraging data protected by Veeam for AI applications, provided by Veeam, delivered through partners, and created by customers, creating significant additional value.

Leveraging data protected by Veeam for AI applications, provided by Veeam, delivered through partners, and created by customers, creating significant additional value. Data Security: Using state-of-the-art AI and ML techniques in our market-leading malware, ransomware, and threat detection features to enhance security.

Using state-of-the-art AI and ML techniques in our market-leading malware, ransomware, and threat detection features to enhance security. Admin Assist: Empowering backup admins with AI-driven support, guidance, and recommendations of an AI-assistant.

Empowering backup admins with AI-driven support, guidance, and recommendations of an AI-assistant. Data Resilience Operations: Intelligent backups, restores, policy creation, and sensitive data analysis based on risk indicators and desired outcomes.

A Universal Bridge Between AI and Backup Data

The MCP is an open standard designed to connect AI agents to organizational systems and data repositories. By supporting MCP, Veeam becomes the bridge between mission-critical protected data and the growing ecosystem of enterprise AI tools — from Anthropic’s Claude to customer-built LLMs.

Benefits of MCP-powered Veeam access include:

Enhanced data accessibility : AI agents can now tap into structured and unstructured backup data with context-aware search.

: AI agents can now tap into structured and unstructured backup data with context-aware search. Improved decision-making : Veeam-powered data enhances AI accuracy and speed in real-world business processes.

: Veeam-powered data enhances AI accuracy and speed in real-world business processes. Frictionless integration: MCP simplifies connectivity between Veeam and any compliant AI platform — eliminating custom work

Support for MCP will be incorporated into future releases of Veeam Data Cloud. To learn more about the Model Context Protocol, visit Anthropic’s announcement.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.