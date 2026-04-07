DUBAI, UAE — Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced a series of leadership promotions and appointments across its EMEA East region, reinforcing its commitment to customer success, regional growth and technical excellence. These appointments reflect Veeam’s continued investment in experienced leadership to support partners and customers across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa.

New Leadership Appointments

Sales Jawad Moghnieh has been promoted to Regional Director, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, alongside his role as General Manager of Veeam’s Saudi entity. Jawad brings more than 17 years of sales leadership experience across the MENA technology sector, with a strong track record in driving market expansion, building high performing teams and developing partner ecosystems. Since joining Veeam, he has played a key role in strengthening the company’s presence across Saudi Arabia and the wider region, supporting customers on their data resilience journeys and accelerating regional growth. Dan Popa has been promoted to Regional Director, Eastern Europe, where he will focus on accelerating growth across the region, strengthening partner ecosystems and supporting customers as they modernise their data resilience strategies. Dan has spent more than nine years at Veeam, holding senior regional leadership roles across Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. He is widely recognised for his work in developing partner networks, supporting public and private sector customers, and contributing to the region’s continued business expansion.

Pre-Sales Islam Afifi has been promoted to Senior Regional Director, Sales Engineering, EMEA East. With more than 20 years of experience in technical sales and presales leadership, Islam has led diverse technical teams across the Middle East and CIS. At Veeam, he has been instrumental in supporting customers and partners with deep expertise across data protection, cloud infrastructure and cyber resilience, ensuring strong alignment between customer requirements and Veeam’s innovation roadmap. Ahmad AlSabbah has been promoted to Regional Manager, Sales Engineering, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, f urther strengthening Veeam’s local technical leadership and customer facing capabilities in these key markets. Ahmed has built extensive hands-on experience within Veeam’s technical organisation, progressing through multiple systems engineering roles. His background includes supporting enterprise customers and partners with solution design, technical ‑enablement‑ and consulting, contributing to long-term‑ customer success across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Mark Govender has been promoted to Regional Manager, Sales Engineering, Africa . Mark has spent nearly six years at Veeam, progressing through senior systems engineering roles across the African region. His experience spans technical leadership, customer engagement and partner support, with a strong focus on building technical excellence and trusted relationships across Africa’s growing data resilience landscape.



“EMEA East is a strategically important region for Veeam, as organisations look to ensure their data is secure and resilient so they can accelerate safe AI at scale,” said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President for EMEA East at Veeam “These leadership appointments reflect the depth of talent within our organisation and our commitment to empowering local teams to help customers move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to unlock its full value with confidence.”

“As organisations across EMEA East navigate the convergence of data, security, identity and AI risk, trusted leadership on the ground is more critical than ever,” said Tim Pfaelzer, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Veeam. “These strategic appointments strengthen our ability to help customers build data resilience at scale, combining deep expertise with contextual intelligence to ensure their data is secure, recoverable and trusted, so their businesses can continue to operate and innovate with confidence.”

These leadership changes underscore Veeam’s focus on empowering regional teams, deepening technical expertise and delivering exceptional value to customers and partners across EMEA.

For more information on Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com/.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats – including ransomware, disasters, AI errors, and ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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