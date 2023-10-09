DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced its presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, taking place between 16 - 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company’s participation this year is centered around the theme - ‘Cyber Resilience To Keep Your Business Running’.

Mohamad Rizk, Regional Director, Middle East & CIS at Veeam Software said: “Digital transformation is important to every enterprise in the Middle East today. However, organizations are also facing the risk of increased cyberattacks, especially ransomware attacks. As per the Middle East and Africa edition of the Veeam 2023 Data Protection Trends Report, 86% of regional enterprises experienced at least one ransomware attack in 2022 and 79% of enterprises have a ‘Protection Gap’ between their tolerable data loss and how often IT protects their data. When your business is digital, protecting and recovering data is critical. Following the adage of, ‘When you modernize production, you must modernize protection’, data protection strategies must be equally inclusive of physical, virtual, and cloud-hosted workloads. In addition, to optimize their agility and flexibility, businesses should plan for workloads moving across clouds and even back on premises. A data protection strategy should accommodate that fluidity.”

“As the #1 global provider of Data Replication & Protection software[i], we will use GITEX to showcase our latest innovations that help customers drive business efficiency and agility, protect data, and ensure organizations are well prepared and supported for the next stage of their digital transformation.”

Veeam will demonstrate how it offers organizations radical resiliency through the Veeam Data Platform - a single platform that provides data security, data recovery and data freedom for hybrid cloud infrastructure including Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. In this age of sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks, the Platform gives businesses peace of mind, knowing their apps and data are protected and always available to keep their businesses running.

Trade attendees visiting the Veeam stand D-20, Hall 7 at GITEX can expect to learn more about the following innovations among others:

Backup-as-a-Service (Baas) for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure : The company will unveil its latest launch at GITEX - Cirrus by Veeam, which is now available for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure customers. The solution provides a simple, flexible, reliable and powerful BaaS offering. It gives companies the option of simplifying the management and administration of their backup operations with all the resiliency of Veeam technology.

: The company will unveil its latest launch at GITEX - Cirrus by Veeam, which is now available for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure customers. The solution provides a simple, flexible, reliable and powerful BaaS offering. It gives companies the option of simplifying the management and administration of their backup operations with all the resiliency of Veeam technology. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 : Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is the leader in Microsoft 365 backup and is being used to protect more than 15 million users. The product is being integrated with the newly launched Microsoft 365 Backup via their backup APIs to bring customers and partners new capabilities for backup, recovery, ransomware protection and business continuity.

: Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is the leader in Microsoft 365 backup and is being used to protect more than 15 million users. The product is being integrated with the newly launched Microsoft 365 Backup via their backup APIs to bring customers and partners new capabilities for backup, recovery, ransomware protection and business continuity. Kasten K10 V6 : Kasten by Veeam is the most complete enterprise data management solution to date, purpose-built for Kubernetes. This latest release includes features that will help customers scale their cloud native data protection more efficiently, better protect their applications and data against ransomware attacks, and increase accessibility by adding new cloud native integrations.

: Kasten by Veeam is the most complete enterprise data management solution to date, purpose-built for Kubernetes. This latest release includes features that will help customers scale their cloud native data protection more efficiently, better protect their applications and data against ransomware attacks, and increase accessibility by adding new cloud native integrations. Veeam Data Platform: GITEX Trade visitors will be given a preview of for the New Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update, which includes new security and ransomware protection functionality for Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator. The new release of the Veeam Data Platform delivers more advanced data security, malware detection, automated recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities across the entire IT environment – Multi-Cloud, Virtual, Hybrid, Physical, SaaS (Microsoft 365, Salesforce) and Kubernetes.

Veeam will also look to engage and enter into high level discussions with its ecosystem of channel partners at GITEX. Providing advice to the channel community, Kinda Baydoun, Manager of Channels, Distribution and Alliances - Middle East & CIS at Veeam commented: “We are in a region that is moving fast to embrace the latest technology and we are also witnessing nation-wide AI projects such as ‘Mall of the Metaverse’ - the first virtual shopping centre for customers who are seeking increased digital experiences across retail, entertainment and leisure offerings.”

“The growth in digital transformation is delivering incredible benefits across the region but it also demands the right levels of data protection and recovery to ensure projects can be available. Our partners play a big role in helping customers by building skills and expertise around cloud, artificial intelligence and data security from consulting services all the way to professional and delivery services - and most importantly spread awareness about the importance of including data protection in their customer’s cyber preparedness strategy, as unfortunately most customers are dealing with data loss reactively,” she continued.

Veeam will have its own dedicated booth in Hall 7 stand number D-20 at DWTC. The company will be joined on the stand by 4 sponsors - Red Hat, ExaGird, Alpha Data and BPS. Tim Pfaelzer, VP EMEA Sales and Amaury Dutilleul-Francoeur, VP EMEA Partner Network at Veeam will be at the event to meet with customers and partners.

[i] IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, 2022H2 for Data Replication & Protection software