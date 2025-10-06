DUBAI, UAE: Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced its presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, taking place between 13 - 17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Veeam will showcase how its expanded Veeam Data Platform, Veeam Data Cloud, and the recently launched Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM), empowers organizations to measure, strengthen, and achieve radical resilience in the face of escalating cyberthreats.

Mena Migally, Regional VP - EMEA East at Veeam Software, said: “Organisations across the Middle East and Africa face mounting cyber risks, rapid multi-cloud adoption, and growing regulatory pressure around data sovereignty. At Veeam, we believe resilience must be measurable, intelligent, and proactive. This is why we’re introducing the Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM) as a framework for enterprises to benchmark their resilience posture and take actionable steps to reduce downtime, protect brand trust, and secure business continuity. GITEX is the perfect platform for us to showcase how Veeam, together with our partners, helps customers move beyond backup and towards complete ransomware recovery.”

Veeam at GITEX 2025: Highlights

At Hall 7, Stand B20, trade attendees will discover how Veeam is setting the new standard for enterprise data protection through live demos, expert sessions, and partner showcases. Key innovations and announcements include:

Cyber Secure Program Enhancements: AI-driven malware detection, clean-room recovery, and an expanded ransomware warranty – delivering the most complete end-to-end ransomware protection in the market.

Data Resilience Maturity Model (DRMM): A new strategic framework to help organisations assess and advance their resilience capabilities.

Veeam Data Cloud (VDC): Veeam’s unified Backup-as-a-Service offering for Microsoft 365 and Azure, delivering radically simple, scalable, and secure protection for cloud workloads - now available across key Middle East markets.

Veeam Software Appliance: The company recently launched its first-ever fully prebuilt, pre-hardened, software-only appliance for data resilience and completely hardware-agnostic, empowering customers to deploy on their preferred infrastructure without hardware lock-in.

Live Demos: Instant Recovery, Clean-Room Recovery, AI-powered threat detection and response, DRMM assessment tools, and multi-cloud data portability.

Partner Ecosystem: Joint demos and co-presentations with leading technology partners, showcasing real-world implementations of Veeam’s resilience framework.

Channel Enablement: New training initiatives and expanded distributor collaborations across the GCC and North Africa, helping partners adapt in a dynamic multi-vendor cloud environment.

Ransomware Insights: Release of the 2025 Veeam Ransomware Trends & Proactive Strategies Report with regional benchmarks across financial services, government, and other critical industries.

Complementary Solutions and Partner Innovations: Veeam will also spotlight integrations and joint innovations with key ecosystem collaborators, including ExaGrid, Red Hat, Object First, Alpha Data, and BPS. These organisations - spanning alliances, technology partners, and resellers - extend the capabilities of Veeam Data Platform, offering customers enhanced performance, security, and flexibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Visitors can explore how these complementary solutions support ransomware-proof architectures, intelligent automation, and scalable data protection strategies through joint demos and expert-led sessions.

Visitors can also explore tailored solutions under the themes of AI-Powered Data Protection, Ransomware-Proofing the Business, Owning the Company’s SaaS Data, Data Sovereignty and Compliance, and Zero-Trust Data Resilience.

As part of the official GITEX conference programme, Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager & Senior Vice President, EMEA, Veeam will deliver a keynote titled “Enterprise Resilience Redefined: Securing Data in a Threat-Filled World.” The session will outline how organisations can build adaptive resilience strategies powered by AI and intelligent automation.

As the #1 global leader in data resilience and cyber protection, Veeam is dedicated to empowering cybersecurity leaders and fostering collaboration across the industry. As such the company is proud to be the main sponsor of the CISO Lounge - Hall 23-25 within Cyber Valley at GITEX Global 2025. The invite-only space connects 200+ top cybersecurity decision-makers for candid dialogue, best-practice sharing, and recharging away from the noise. The lounge provides an opportunity for high-value networking in a setting designed for focus and connection.

Momentum in the Region

Veeam continues to accelerate its growth across the Middle East and Africa. The company has recorded major customer wins in financial services, government, healthcare, and education—including Batterjee Medical College, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia, and KPMG Lower Gulf. The company recently established a new legal entity in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to regional investment and customer success. Alongside this, Veeam has been recognised as the #1 provider of Microsoft 365 and Kubernetes data protection, while continuing to grow its annual recurring revenue and customer base year on year.

Channel First Approach

Veeam will also spotlight its channel-focused strategy at GITEX, offering partners co-marketing opportunities, joint demos, and customer engagement sessions. The company’s message to its ecosystem this year is “Together, we build resilience,” underlining Veeam’s commitment to empower partners with the training, tools, and programmes required to deliver measurable business outcomes. New training initiatives and expanded distributor collaborations across the Middle East & Africa help partners adapt in a dynamic multi-vendor cloud environment

Sustainability and Inclusion

Aligned with the wider technology community’s priorities, Veeam will showcase its sustainability and diversity initiatives, highlighting ongoing global programmes designed to build a greener and more inclusive digital future.

Veeam will have a dedicated presence in Hall 7, Stand B20 at GITEX. Visitors can attend live theatre sessions, engage with Veeam experts, and book one-on-one meetings with executives.

Trade visitors can book a meeting with Veeam at GITEX by visiting https://go.veeam.com/meet-us-gitex-2025.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam.