Wealth-tech platform secures CMA advisory licence, bringing its regulated, technology-enabled services to KSA

Individuals in the underserved USD 1–10 million wealth band can now access personalised investment advisory services on public and private markets

Saudi Arabia's investable wealth stands at USD 1.04 trillion and individual investors on the Tadawul exceed 7.2 million

Aligned with Vision 2030's ambition, Vault to support the creation of a financially self-reliant population and broaden capital market participation

Vault's international business has grown 2.6x year-on-year, with USD 1 million-plus accounts doubling annually since launch, and average client portfolios up 20% over the past 12 months.

Abu Dhabi, UAE / Riyadh, KSA - Vault (www.vaultwealth.com/en-sa), a global digital wealth management and advisory platform, today announced the expansion of its services into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following approval of its Capital Market Authority (CMA) licence for advisory services. The company has appointed Abdulrahman AlSudairy as General Manager for Vault Saudi.

Vault was founded to serve investors in KSA with USD 1–10 million in investable assets who traditionally do not receive personalised services from retail platforms, and are routinely overlooked by private banks which are calibrated for much larger clients.

Vault's launch brings a goal-based, data-driven advisory model to Saudi nationals and residents at a moment of significant structural change in the Kingdom's wealth landscape. The Kingdom’s investable wealth stands at USD 1.04 trillion and is projected to reach USD 1.31 trillion by 2029, underpinned by a young population who have a growing investment appetite and driving wealth creation with digital platforms. This is enabling a shift from traditional asset bases such as cash and property, and significantly reducing dependence on government linked pensions.

"As Vault marks its entry into Saudi Arabia, a country where we see the biggest opportunities, we are excited to bring together technology and market access to drive the wealth creation ambitions of the people here,” said Sami Abdul Hadi, Co-Founder and COO, Vault. “Abdulrahman is an accomplished business leader with deep experience in building and scaling growth across industries, which will play a crucial role as we launch our operations and build our team here. 81% of Saudi retail banking customers already access services via mobile, and with the existing digital infrastructure, we see a growing appetite for Vault's offering.”

Vault's investment philosophy mirrors its Shariah-compliant global core-and-satellite approach. 45% of client AUM sits in globally diversified low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs), 30% in satellite positions covering thematic, custom and private allocations, and 20% in SmartCash, a fully liquid cash management solution. This diversified approach creates a strong investment base, while making allocations that are reflective of individual preferences and risk appetites, including access to private market strategies.

“Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification is shaping a new phase of wealth creation and financial sophistication, and Vault Saudi is committed to helping millions of investors participate in that journey," said Abdulrahman AlSudairy, General Manager of Vault Saudi. "At Vault, our focus is on creating access to personalised, goal-based advice and unlock long-term wealth creation by helping clients plan for retirement, education, and the major life decisions that shape their financial futures. We are excited to build our local team, and bring family-office-style global investment expertise to Saudi nationals and residents in a way that is firmly rooted in the Kingdom."

Abdulrahman AlSudairy has a multidisciplinary background spanning law, management consulting, entrepreneurship, and real estate. His experience includes advising on private equity transactions and public-market diversification strategies for family office portfolios.

Over the past 12 months, the average Vault client portfolio has grown by 20%. The number of client accounts has grown 2.6x year-on-year, and accounts exceeding USD 1 million in AUM have doubled every year since inception. Within their first year, the average client increases their total invested capital by 4x, a measure of conviction and trust in the advisory process, not market conditions.

Every Vault client is paired with a human advisor who acts as a trusted sounding board, particularly during periods of market volatility and at key life decision points. Clients can design structured, regulated and data-driven plans tailored to retirement, children's education and lifestyle objectives.

Private markets which represent a growing part of global portfolios, remain underutilized by many Saudi investors due to complexity and access constraints. Clients in Saudi Arabia will be able to navigate this space, with access to advice from Vault on how private market exposure can be thoughtfully integrated within a diversified, goal-based investment strategy.

Vault was founded in 2023 by Bilal Abou-Diab and Sami Abdul Hadi and is available to customers from over 20 countries. The company is backed by global investors including Outliers VC and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA).

About Vault

Vault is MENA’s first digital private wealth platform, purpose-built for the region’s modern affluent.

Backed by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), Outliers VC, and Hub71, Vault is pioneering a new category at the intersection of private banking and wealthtech. The platform combines fiduciary-grade advisory, curated investment access, and a premium client experience to redefine how high-net-worth individuals across MENA grow, preserve, and control their wealth.

Founded by private banking and fintech veterans, Vault offers a unified, advisory-led experience across global public markets, high-yield liquidity solutions, and private market opportunities—including private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real estate. The platform operates under a regulated, client-first model, with institutional-grade infrastructure and transparent, performance-aligned fees.

Regulated by the Capital Markets Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Vault is future-forward, and purpose-built to serve the evolving ambitions of MENA’s HNW investors.

No hidden fees. No legacy bias. Just smart, transparent wealth management for a new era.

To learn more, visit www.vaultwealth.com/en-sa.

Regulatory information

Vault Saudi Limited Company is a company incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Commercial Registration No. 7041186201 and CMA license number 25313-20, and a capital of SAR 800,000. Date of obtaining license: 28/04/2025. Vault Saudi Limited Company is licensed to provide Advisory services. Our registered office is at Building 6312, Street No. 5, Al Malqa District, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Vault Saudi Limited Company adheres to the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) when presenting information relating to past performance. However, the GIPS standards do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented, and we make no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information provided.