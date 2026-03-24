Dubai, UAE: Fintech platform Vault22 has launched in the United Arab Emirates, introducing an AI-powered wealth platform designed to help individuals budget, save, and invest more effectively through a single digital application.

At its core, Vault22 is designed to simplify how people manage money. Instead of juggling multiple banking apps, spreadsheets and investment platforms, users can see their bank accounts, investments, liabilities and financial goals in one intelligent dashboard, helping them better understand their financial position and make clearer long-term decisions.

The launch reflects growing demand for tools that help individuals manage increasingly complex financial lives. Many professionals today operate across multiple banks, currencies and investment accounts, making it difficult to maintain a clear view of their financial position.

Vault22 addresses this challenge by aggregating financial data across institutions and combining it with artificial intelligence to deliver personalised financial insights and guidance.

The platform’s AI financial advisor, Tara, analyses spending patterns, financial behaviour and investment activity to provide users with tailored guidance across budgeting, debt reduction, savings and investment planning. The system can forecast potential cash shortfalls, identify idle funds, monitor investments and deliver timely prompts aligned with income cycles and financial goals.

Stephen Ong, Co-Founder of Vault22, said the platform’s aggregation capability allows it to deliver deeper financial insights than traditional financial services.

“Most financial institutions only see a small portion of a customer’s financial life, usually activity within a single account. By aggregating accounts, assets and liabilities into one platform, Vault22 can develop a much more holistic understanding of each user’s financial needs. That allows us to deliver personalized financial guidance and connect customers with the right financial products at the moment they actually need them.”

Vault22 now has more than 1 million registered users globally, with over 50,000 new registrations in the past 90 days and monthly active users increasing by 6.92% in February, reflecting growing demand for digital financial management tools.

Backed by investors including Standard Chartered Ventures, Old Mutual and Franklin Templeton, the company is building a digital wealth platform focused on two key growth corridors: Pan-African focus and the Islamic finance economies of the GCC.

Vault22 recently introduced 52 diversified investment portfolios, including 26 Shariah-compliant portfolios, giving users access to professionally managed investment strategies through the platform. These portfolios are screened and monitored according to AAOIFI standards and supported by an independent Shariah Supervisory Board.

In addition to its consumer platform, Vault22 also provides wealth infrastructure technology for financial institutions through a Wealth-as-a-Service model. “The UAE is one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world today,” said Benito Mable, Founder and CEO of Vault22. “With a rapidly growing fintech ecosystem and a population that is highly engaged in entrepreneurship and investment, people here are increasingly looking for smarter tools to manage wealth across borders. At the same time, financial institutions in the region are looking for technology partners to accelerate their digital wealth offerings. Vault22 brings financial aggregation, AI-driven insights and digital investment capabilities into one platform, giving individuals greater clarity, control, and intelligence when it comes to financial decision-making.”

The UAE launch builds on Vault22’s strong user base in South Africa, where the company developed and scaled its financial intelligence infrastructure across diverse customer segments.

Now headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Vault22 aims to serve globally mobile professionals, entrepreneurs and cross-border investors managing capital across multiple markets.

Vault22 is available on the web and also as a mobile app on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Store.

For more information visit: https://vault22.com

About Vault22

Vault22 is a global Wealth and Wellness Platform that provides consolidated financial visibility and structured guidance for modern professionals. The platform integrates budgeting, savings, investments and Shariah-compliant solutions within a unified ecosystem designed to support long-term financial clarity and disciplined capital management. Through full account aggregation and an intelligence-led advisory engine, Vault22 delivers hyper-personalised insights across a user’s entire financial life. With over 1,000,000 registered users globally, Vault22 combines institutional credibility, independence and a commitment to helping clients build a stronger financial future.

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