Bahrain: Vatel School of Hospitality and Tourism Business in France, the parent institution of Vatel Bahrain, has continued its record of academic excellence by securing the first position in France for the fourth consecutive year and ranking 12th globally, according to the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject in Hospitality and Leisure Management.

Recognised as one of the world’s three most prestigious university ranking systems, the QS World University Rankings—published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds—highlight institutions of academic distinction across various disciplines. In the 2025 edition, Vatel not only retained its position as the top-ranked hospitality school in France but also climbed one spot globally, reflecting its sustained commitment to academic excellence and its expanding international impact in the field of hospitality education.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, remarked: “We take great pride in Vatel’s sustained recognition at both national and international levels. This distinction affirms the institution’s ongoing pursuit of academic excellence, its progressive approach to hospitality education, and its consistent alignment with global quality benchmarks across all campuses. Such achievements not only elevate Vatel Bahrain's global reputation but also contribute to attracting a diverse student body and positioning the kingdom as a leading regional centre for hospitality education—thereby advancing the Kingdom’s educational tourism agenda.”

Sheikh Khaled extended sincere congratulations to Vatel Bahrain's administrative team, faculty, and students, recognising their essential contributions to sustaining such leading position. Vatel Bahrain continues to advance through the collective efforts of its academic community and through the implementation of modern curricula designed to reflect the latest industry developments.

“Our academic programme integrates a 50:50 balance between theoretical learning and hands-on practical training, this is in addition to strategic partnerships with leading hotel groups and industry-aligned learning environment. We provide an educational experience that reflects the highest international standards in hospitality and tourism management.”

Sheikh Khaled further noted that these successive achievements continue to motivate Vatel Bahrain to raise the bar of academic excellence, strengthen its network of strategic partnerships, and broaden its appeal to both local and international students. The institution remains firmly committed to advancing its academic offerings and preparing graduates to play a vital role in the development of Bahrain’s tourism, hospitality, and hotel industries.

Mr. Paul d’Azémar, Director of the International Network at Vatel Group, expressed his deep pride in this global recognition, noting that it reflects the exceptional calibre of education offered across Vatel’s international campuses. With a presence in over 34 countries, 50 campuses, and a growing network of 50,000 alumni worldwide, the achievement underscores Vatel’s enduring commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance.

"Reaching such a significant milestone is the outcome of sustained collective efforts across all campuses, driven by a shared dedication to aligning educational outcomes with evolving labour market demands. This recognition reaffirms the global trust placed in Vatel and is further evidenced by the consistently high employability of its graduates."

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50 campuses across 34 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.