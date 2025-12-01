Bahrain,: Vatel Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area Bahrain Hotel, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing ties with key institutions across Bahrain’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The collaboration reflects the college’s dedication to providing its students with valuable training opportunities and rich professional experiences across various hotel departments, equipping them with the necessary practical skills required to excel in the promising hospitality sector.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain commented, “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area, a partnership that reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the link between academic learning and professional practice in the hospitality industry. This collaboration offers our students diverse opportunities to gain hands-on field experience within a real and dynamic environment, enabling them to deepen their understanding of global hospitality standards and enhance their preparedness to enter the workforce with confidence and excellence.”

Sheikh Khaled further added, “We take pride in having Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area as one of our key partners, given its distinguished reputation for delivering exceptional hospitality and service standards. We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration, which supports our shared aspiration to prepare a new generation of hospitality leaders."

Mr. Christophe Radvansky, General Manager of Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area Bahrain, stated: “Our ongoing partnership with Vatel Bahrain reflects our firm belief in the importance of collaboration to empower young Bahraini talent who represent the future of the Kingdom’s hospitality industry. Over the years, we have witnessed the exceptional dedication, enthusiasm, and professionalism of Vatel students during their training, and we are proud to continue contributing to their educational journey by offering world-class professional training.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.