Bahrain: Ms. Neda Jahromi, Acting Manager of Admissions and Marketing at Vatel Bahrain, announced that the deadline for applications to the academic year 2025–2026 will officially close on Tuesday, 9th of September 2025, urging prospective students to apply promptly as seats are limited.

Ms. Jahromi noted that admissions remain open for high school graduates, professionals, and individuals seeking to enhance their skills in tourism, hospitality, and hotel management. Applicants will enrol in the bachelor's in international Hotel Management, a French-awarded degree offered by Vatel Bahrain that provides a unique pathway to a successful career in the global hospitality industry.

“The programme stands out for its distinctive integration of academic study with hands-on training at leading hospitality establishments in Bahrain and abroad. During their studies, students gain nearly two years of professional experience, while also acquiring the French language, which is an essential component of the curriculum,” said Mr. Jahromi. “It's worth noting that Vatel has been ranked first in France for four consecutive years and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the QS World University Rankings – by subject.”

The bachelor's programme in International Hotel Management is placed on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligned to the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). Vatel Bahrain offers a dynamic academic environment supported by an internationally qualified faculty and a curriculum tailored to address the evolving requirements of the labour market.

The Acting Manager of Admissions and Marketing at Vatel Bahrain affirmed that all graduates of the college have successfully secured employment offers prior to completing their studies, a testament to the advanced level of training provided, the confidence of employers across local, regional, and international markets, and the depth of practical experience gained during the programme. These strengths collectively ensure that Vatel Bahrain graduates stand out as leading candidates in the hospitality sector.

She also noted that Vatel Bahrain is delighted to welcome interested individuals to its campus located in Al Jasra, Sunday to Thursday, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, or reach the college by phone on 17616061 or via e-mail (admissions@vatel.bh), or may complete the registration form through the college’s website at https://www.vatel.bh/en/hospitality-degrees/bachelor-international?utm_source=chatgpt.com

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.