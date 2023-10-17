The General Director of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, recently extended a warm welcome to His Excellency Mr. Eric GIRAUD-TELME, the newly appointed Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa conveyed his congratulations to the new French Ambassador on his appointment as the envoy of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also expressed his best wishes for Ambassador GIRAUD-TELME 's success in his new diplomatic role.

Shaikh Khaled provided Ambassador GIRAUD-TELME with an overview of Vatel Bahrain's mission and objectives, underscoring its dedication to upholding the values of French excellence in the field of hospitality. The two leaders discussed potential avenues of collaboration between the college and the French Embassy, aimed at further advancing the college's mission and bolstering the hospitality industry in Bahrain.

The General Director of Vatel Bahrain emphasized the college's pivotal role in driving the development of the tourism and hospitality sector, not only in the Kingdom of Bahrain but also within the broader region.

In response, His Excellency the French Ambassador praised the robust and cordial relations between the two friendly countries, highlighting the depth of cooperation and coordination, particularly in the realms of academic and scientific collaboration. Ambassador GIRAUD-TELME stressed the importance of continued collaboration between Vatel Bahrain and the French Embassy in the upcoming period.

Furthermore, Ambassador GIRAUD-TELME acknowledged the college's commitment to building on its achievements to further enhance the development of the hospitality and tourism sector in both the Kingdom and the broader region, aspiring to reach new heights of excellence.