Organizations building the future of AI can now harness the full power of the VAST Data Platform on Google Cloud to dynamically burst workloads to the cloud

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to help global enterprises and AI pioneers unlock the full potential of the VAST Data Platform. The VAST Data Platform, purpose-built for AI and large-scale data processing, is fully integrated into Google Cloud – offering a unified foundation for training, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), inference, and analytics pipelines that span across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments. This tight integration enables capabilities and efficiencies not found in conventional architectures.

The announcement follows a series of insightful conversations that VAST Data held at Google Cloud Next with enterprises and cloud leaders, focused on the future of intelligent infrastructure and the growing demand for unified, scalable data platforms. As the scale and complexity of AI workloads increase, organizations face mounting challenges around managing and moving data across disparate environments. The VAST Data Platform meets these challenges with a global, AI-native architecture that eliminates silos, simplifies operations, and delivers consistent performance across every stage of the AI lifecycle.

VAST is advancing a new blueprint for enterprise AI – one that’s open, hybrid, and built to scale.

Key innovations now available as part of the VAST Data Platform on Google Cloud include:

VAST InsightEngine for Intelligent Data Computation – The groundbreaking VAST InsightEngine brings stateless, high-performance database and compute services directly into the data platform. InsightEngine enables developers and researchers to run data-centric AI pipelines—such as RAG, preprocessing, and indexing—natively at the data layer, dramatically accelerating time-to-insight and reducing infrastructure complexity.

The groundbreaking VAST InsightEngine brings stateless, high-performance database and compute services directly into the data platform. InsightEngine enables developers and researchers to run data-centric AI pipelines—such as RAG, preprocessing, and indexing—natively at the data layer, dramatically accelerating time-to-insight and reducing infrastructure complexity. Exabyte-Scale Global Namespace – The VAST DataSpace provides a single, unified global namespace for all applications and services, eliminating data silos typically found in hybrid and multicloud environments by connecting data on-premises, at the edge, and in Google Cloud as well as other hyperscalers for seamless data access and mobility.

– The VAST DataSpace provides a single, unified global namespace for all applications and services, eliminating data silos typically found in hybrid and multicloud environments by connecting data on-premises, at the edge, and in Google Cloud as well as other hyperscalers for seamless data access and mobility. Unified File, Object, Block and Database Access – The VAST Data Platform is the only solution that brings file (NFS, SMB), object (S3), block, and DataBase services into one globally coherent system. This architecture provides unprecedented flexibility for data teams to build, analyze, and train AI models—all from a single platform.

The VAST Data Platform is the only solution that brings file (NFS, SMB), object (S3), block, and DataBase services into one globally coherent system. This architecture provides unprecedented flexibility for data teams to build, analyze, and train AI models—all from a single platform. Optimized for Mixed I/O and Metadata-Intensive Workloads – The VAST Data Platform is optimized for modern AI workflows, handling random access patterns, small files, and metadata-heavy operations with ease—ideal for neural search, model training, and inferencing at scale.

The VAST Data Platform is optimized for modern AI workflows, handling random access patterns, small files, and metadata-heavy operations with ease—ideal for neural search, model training, and inferencing at scale. Cost-Efficient Disaggregated, Shared-Everything Architecture – Ability to independently scale compute from the base storage platform for compute dense and high throughput workloads allows for elastic scalability and cost-efficiency, enabling independent scaling of performance and capacity. Additionally, VAST's unique Similarity Reduction is always-on and drastically cuts physical capacity needs to deliver substantial cost savings.

“This collaboration represents a leap forward for organizations pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI,” said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “By combining the elasticity and reach of Google Cloud with the intelligence and simplicity of the VAST Data Platform, we’re giving developers and researchers the tools they need to move faster, build smarter, and scale without limits.”

The integration is available through Google Cloud enabling organizations to quickly deploy VAST’s enterprise-grade platform to accelerate AI, ML, and analytics initiatives without operational overhead. Customers can now unify their AI training, RAG pipelines, high-throughput data processing, and unstructured data lakes on a single, high-performance platform – reducing complexity and unlocking new possibilities in data-driven innovation.



“Our collaboration with VAST Data brings together Google Cloud’s powerful, flexible infrastructure with a unified data platform purpose-built for AI,” said Sameet Agarwal, VP/GM Storage, Google Cloud. “VAST is enabling customers to simplify data operations and accelerate performance across their demanding, data-intensive AI workloads.”

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history.