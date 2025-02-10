Dubai, U.A.E.​ - In a milestone partnership uniting the worlds of luxury automotive design and high-end real estate, Vantage Developments and Vittoria Group proudly announce a strategic alliance with Venere Group, a globally renowned Italian manufacturer. In late April, a milestone event will see Venere Group unveil its prototype Italian supercar while Vantage Developments introduces a new residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai, featuring exclusive Italian design elements from Venere Group.

The residential tower, designed by Milan-based architects Gandolfi e Mura and developed by Vantage Developments and Vittoria Group, reimagines luxury living through the lens of Venere Group’s hypercar design philosophy. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 185,000,000, the 140-unit tower draws inspiration from both the Miami skyline and Venere Group’s signature automotive aesthetics, featuring fluid, aerodynamic lines and materials synonymous with high-performance supercars. Each residence—ranging from apartments to penthouses—is fully furnished with Venere Group’s Italian-made furniture, blending avant-garde design with European sophistication. Starting at AED 800,000, the units cater to discerning buyers seeking a turnkey lifestyle underscored by smart home technology, energy efficiency, and a Green Building certification.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind offering in Dubai’s real estate market, the tower bridges the gap between high-quality design and mid-market accessibility. Its standout amenities include a jogging track, coworking spaces, a private cinema, spa, sauna, dog park, and app-controlled smart home systems. The project also introduces Vantage Developments’ signature 24/7 concierge service, tailored for both long-term residents and short-stay guests.

Attendees at the launch event will witness the global premiere of Venere Group’s prototype supercar—a strategic choice to debut in the UAE, reflecting Dubai’s growing influence as a luxury innovation hub. Simultaneously, the event will showcase the tower’s show apartments, where Venere Group’s furniture line and hypercar-inspired design elements will be displayed for the first time. The partnership also solidifies Vantage Developments as Venere’s exclusive real estate branding partner, with plans to integrate their design ethos across future developments.

Kabir Joshi, Founder & CEO of Vantage Developments, emphasised the collaboration’s visionary scope: “This partnership represents an entirely new frontier in real estate. By integrating Venere’s hypercar vision into our architectural blueprint, we’re creating a lifestyle that’s both high-performance and elegantly livable—setting a bold new standard for Dubai’s mid-market luxury segment.”

Stefano Asuni, Managing Partner at Venere Group, added: “Dubai’s ambition aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos. Launching our supercar here, alongside Vantage Developments’ architectural marvel, symbolises a new chapter where engineering, art, and lifestyle converge. This is more than a project; it’s a legacy.”

Beyond its design credentials, the tower emphasises sustainability with energy-efficient systems and eco-conscious construction practices. Coupled with its prime location and investor-focused amenities, the project is poised to attract a niche audience of design-savvy buyers, expatriates, and investors seeking a unique blend of productivity and relaxation.

About Vantage Developments

