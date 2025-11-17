Cairo: Valu, the leading financial technology company in Egypt, announced today the successful closing of its 19th securitized bond issuance, valued at EGP 735.0 million, with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The transaction marks the third issuance under Valu’s fifth securitization program.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, which acts as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the issuance.

The bond has a tenor of 17 months and is structured into two fixed-rate tranches:

Tranche A: EGP 621.1 million, 12-month bond, rated P1 (sf)

Tranche B: EGP 113.9 million, 17-month bond, rated A- (sf)

Karim Riad, CFO of Valu, commented: “We are pleased to mark yet another successful milestone in Valu’s growth journey with the closing of our 19th securitization issuance. Our consistent access to capital markets reflects investors’ confidence in Valu’s financial performance and strategic direction as we continue to expand our footprint and drive innovation within Egypt’s fintech sector.”

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director – Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, added: “We’re proud to continue our strategic partnership with Valu through this latest issuance, which highlights the strength and resilience of their business model and the depth of investor trust they’ve cultivated over the years. This deal reinforces EFG Hermes’ leading position in structuring and executing securitization transactions that support high-growth institutions in achieving their long-term financial and strategic objectives.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance. Arab African International Bank (AAIB) served as underwriter and custodian. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and Baker Tilly as auditor.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

