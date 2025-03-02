Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today that it has finalized its 14th securitized bond issuance, worth EGP 463.3 million, with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading Investment Bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The issuance is the fourth under the newly approved securitization program, which is worth a total of EGP 16.0 billion.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), with a 12-month bond, a Prime 1 (sf) rating, and a fixed interest rate.

Shokry Bidair, CFO of Valu, commented, “This issuance marks another milestone in our strategic partnership with EFG Hermes as we continue to strengthen our capital structure and fuel our expansion plans. Accessing diversified funding avenues through securitization enables us to further scale our offerings, deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers, and sustain our leadership position in the fintech space.”

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director - Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, added, “Building on the momentum from last year, where we successfully closed Valu’s 8th to 13th securitizations, this first issuance of 2025 reaffirms our strong track record in executing complex transactions that cater to our clients' evolving needs. Our continued collaboration with Valu underscores EFG Hermes’ leadership in structuring and delivering strategic financing solutions that support the rapid growth of Egypt’s fintech sector.”

EFG Hermes served as the sole financial advisor, transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance. Suez Canal Bank acted as the issuance's underwriter and placement agent, and Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acted as the custodian bank. Arab Banking Cooperation (ABC) and others were the subscribers to the issuance. Dreny & Partners was the legal advisor, and Baker Tilly was the auditor.

About Valu:

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a microfinance player, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, PayTabs Egypt, a digital payment platform, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, Fatura, a technology-backed B2B marketplace and EFG Finance SMEs which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria |

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.