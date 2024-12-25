Valero Developments has unveiled its latest project, White Mall, in Obour City, as part of its ambitious vision and robust investment strategy. Spanning over 2,500 sqm, the new medical and recreational complex boosts the company’s total investment portfolio in Obour City to EGP 630m.

Eng. Ahmed Abdel Salam, CEO of Valero Developments, stated that the company’s strategy focuses on executing a diverse portfolio of projects in Obour City, which has a strong and genuine demand for real estate developments across various sectors.

Abdel Salam noted that the launch of this new project adds further diversity to the company’s investment portfolio.

He highlighted the importance of selecting a strategic location that aligns with the project's investment activity—a challenging equation that Valero Developments has successfully achieved with this project. The location was carefully chosen in the heart of the 8th District on Al-Zohour Axis in Obour City. The project stretches over 2,500 sqm, with 40% of the total area allocated for buildings.

He added that the project comprises a basement, a ground floor, and two upper floors. The lower ground and ground floors are designated for commercial use, while the first and second floors are allocated for medical properties.

The architectural design of the project is uniquely crafted to create harmony between visitors of both activities within the project, offering flexible spaces tailored to suit all client needs.

He pointed out that White Mall offers clients a unique experience by combining recreational and medical services in the heart of Obour City. The project includes medical units and retail shops of various sizes, creating a distinctive experience that integrates diverse services in one location, making the mall a comprehensive destination for clients in Obour City.

He pointed out the company focuses on providing a variety of services to ensure a unique experience for the mall's visitors and customers. These include wide corridors equipped with the highest standards, dedicated parking spaces for convenience and easy access, family-friendly parking, and facilities for individuals with special needs. Additionally, the project features smart navigation systems with the latest screens and signage.

He emphasized the importance of security for all visitors to the project, with 24/7 surveillance cameras and security services provided throughout the week.

“White Mall is the first recreational medical mall in the 8th district of Obour City, featuring smart panoramic elevators, escalators, a parking lot, central air conditioning, a Wi-Fi network, facilities for individuals with special needs, power generators, and a dedicated security company. The company has ensured that White Mall offers a fully integrated model,” he explained.

The company’s CEO concluded that the launch of this new project coincides with the commencement of construction for Circle 9 Mall, a fully integrated commercial project located in a strategic area in Obour City. The company has struck an impressive balance between introducing new projects and executing its existing developments.