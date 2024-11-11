With an innovative strategy geared toward current and future trends in real estate development, Valero Developments has officially launched its operations, marking the beginning of a promising venture. The company also announced its inaugural project, showcasing a bold and unconventional approach to the market.

Eng. Ahmed Fahmy, Chairman of Valero Developments, stated that the company has an ambitious strategy aimed at establishing a leading position in the real estate market. Valero’s focus will be on delivering high-quality, nontraditional real estate projects, with a strong commitment to timely execution and delivery. Additionally, the company plans to diversify its investment portfolio to meet the varied needs of its target clients.

Fahmy added that the company is committed to establishing a strong foothold in the real estate sector, with ambitious plans for future growth, especially in the Gulf region. This next phase will focus on developing Egyptian projects that adhere to international quality standards, as Valero Developments strives to exceed client expectations by delivering high-quality, luxurious projects that align with their needs.

He highlighted that Egypt's real estate market is undergoing swift growth with strong demand across various property types. Today's clients are highly informed, with a keen understanding of quality standards and selection criteria in a competitive landscape. Additionally, real estate remains in high demand as a safe investment choice and a reliable store of value.

Valero Developments has chosen Obour city as the starting point for its real estate ventures, viewing it as a fully developed city. As one of Egypt's first-generation cities, Obour spans over 16,000 acres and maintains a balanced population density. The city offers one acre per 50 residents, indicating genuine demand for diverse project types across various sectors.

He noted that Obour city is distinguished by its extensive green spaces, which surround the city and contribute to a balanced environment. In addition, it hosts a large industrial area, making it a hub that combines residential and employment opportunities. The city provides all essential services to ensure a complete lifestyle for its residents, acting as a refreshing escape for east Cairo. It offers a mix of tranquility, vast green areas, and significant industrial activity, creating a balanced setting for both living and working.

For his part, Ahmed Abdel Salam, CEO of Valero Developments, said, "Egypt has witnessed massive urban growth over the past decade, creating diverse investment opportunities for experienced players in all economic sectors. This environment has also paved the way for a new generation of real estate companies that have rapidly established their names and reputations in the market. Despite the abundance of investment opportunities, only serious, ambitious companies with solid experience and financial strength can truly access and seize these prospects."

He pointed out that the company’s shareholders and employees are a blend of experience and young talent, which fosters collaboration between two complementary generations that drive success and excellence at Valero Developments. The company combines deep, longstanding expertise with the enthusiasm and innovation of youth.

He continued, "Customer comfort is one of our top priorities. At Valero Developments, we believe the client is not merely an investor or buyer but a partner in a long journey of trust and ease. This drives us to intensify our efforts to offer a comprehensive service that provides comfort and luxury to the client."

Abdel Salam explained that thanks to the strong expertise and strategic vision of the company’s shareholders, the company’s first project achieved impressive sales within the first few hours of its launch, signaling Valero’s success in delivering the right product for its target customers. This inaugural project, Circle 9 Mall, reflects the company’s commitment to quality and distinction.

He added that the new project will be the first medical and commercial mall in the entertainment district of Obour city, located directly across from the Dar Misr compound. The mall combines commercial and medical services in a modern, integrated design, featuring specialized medical clinics, retail stores, restaurants, and recreational areas. Its strategic location near residential areas makes it an ideal destination for shopping, entertainment, and comprehensive medical services in a comfortable, contemporary setting.

He concluded that Valero Developments holds a substantial land portfolio and several diverse projects in various locations within Obour and New Obour cities. The company is actively working to strengthen its presence and invest in these areas by delivering projects with integrated solutions tailored to the local market’s needs. Additionally, the company's expansion plan includes establishing a presence in other new cities.