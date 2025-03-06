Dubai, UAE – EatEasy, the popular food delivery app, has launched an innovative and heartwarming marketing campaign that celebrates the UAE’s reputation as one of the safest places in the world. Led by CEO Safarath Shafi, the campaign has captured the attention of residents and social media users across the country, turning a simple act of honesty into a delightful surprise.

As part of the campaign, EatEasy employees collected and distributed 500 to 1,000 unused keys, attaching them to keychains with a message: “Please call if found.” These keys were strategically placed across the UAE, including park benches, metro seats, camping sites, office lobbies, elevators, and supermarkets.

When well-meaning individuals found the keys and called the number, they were greeted with an unexpected reward—a generous discount code for EatEasy, thanking them for their honesty.

This creative initiative quickly went viral, with influencers and everyday people sharing their experiences on social media, celebrating integrity, curiosity, and, of course, great food.

EatEasy’s campaign not only reinforced the UAE’s status as a secure and trustworthy nation but also brought smiles to those who stumbled upon the hidden surprises. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to fostering positive interactions and rewarding kindness in the community.

For those who didn’t find a key, EatEasy has something special for everyone. Customers can use the promo code ‘RAMADAN50’ to enjoy up to 50% off on their first order via the EatEasy App, making this Ramadan even more rewarding.

“This campaign was designed to celebrate the spirit of honesty and kindness that makes the UAE so special,”

“We’re thrilled to see the overwhelming response from the community, and we look forward to continuing to bring innovative experiences to our customers,” said Safarath Shafi, CEO of EatEasy.

This Ramadan, EatEasy invites everyone to embrace kindness, enjoy great food, and discover the joy of giving back.