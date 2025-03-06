Abu Dhabi – Aldar Properties has completed the sell-out of the first phase of The Wilds, generating AED 5 billion through a series of local and international sales events.

The project is designed to let residents and nature thrive together and is Aldar’s third development in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Holding, according to a press release.

In the initial phase, Aldar launched the community’s three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas with 734 homes sold. It attracted a wide range of customers with expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounting for 92% of sales, highlighting Dubai’s position as a global destination for both long-term residency and investment.

Buyers from India, China, and the UK make up the top three nationalities by sales volume at The Wilds. Meanwhile, first-time buyers of an Aldar property accounted for 85% of sales.

Group CEO of Aldar, Talal Al Dhiyebi, said: “The Wilds’ success is a milestone moment for Aldar as we continue to grow our footprint in Dubai. With AED 5 billion confirmed in sales, this development marks our most successful launch in terms of value and highlights Dubai’s attractiveness as one of the world’s foremost destinations to both invest and reside.”

Al Dhiyebi said: “As a long-term investor in the emirate, we will capitalise on its growing economy, rising population, and our strong customer insights to ensure we are a market leader for years to come.”

In total, the project features almost 1,700 homes surrounded by eco corridors and green spaces that provide privacy within nature.

Meanwhile, in the next phase of The Wilds, Aldar will launch five- and six-bedroom mansions as well as one- to three-bedroom apartments.

In 2024, the UAE real estate developer Aldar achieved net profits after tax of AED 6.50 billion while the sales reached AED 22.99 billion.

Source: Mubasher

