DUBAI: The 13th edition of the Dubai Holy Quran competition for People of Determination was launched with a record 676 contestants participating in various categories of Quran reciting, adding piousness to the atmosphere of the holy month.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Rawda bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Holy Quran competition will witness contestants competing in the following categories: memorising the entire Quran, 20 parts, half the Quran, 10 parts, seven parts, five parts, three parts, two parts, and one part, in addition to one of the short Surahs etc.

The objective of the event is to encourage the People of Determination to embrace the Book of Allah in terms of memorisation, understanding, performance, contemplation, and to ignite the spirit of competition among participants to learn and teach the Book of Allah.

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, thanked Her Highness Sheikha Rawda for sponsoring the Holy Quran competition for the 13th consecutive year, indicating that it has become one of the largest competitions in the Gulf.

“The organising committee always seeks to develop the Holy Quran competition from one version to another according to the established approach to achieve the desired goals,” said Berregad who attended the second day of the Quran competitions.

The Club chairman also highlighted that the increase in the number of competitors confirms the development of the Holy Quran competition in the region.

For her part, Raeesa Al Falasi, Board Member of the Dubai Club for People of Determination and Head of the Organising Committee of the Holy Quran competition, described the current edition – coinciding with the Year of Society 2025 - as the largest since the launch of the competition.

“The continuation of the competition for the 13th consecutive year is the result of the care and support of Sheikha Rawda bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, which yielded fruitful motivation to connect People of Determination to the Book of God and instill the love of the Quran in their souls. The memorisation and understanding of the Quran may become a beacon for them in life, guided by its guidance and enlightened by its light.”

“We have great confidence in all competitors for this version to achieve all the goals for which it is held. The People of Determination showed a great will to memorise the Holy Quran and contemplate its meanings in previous versions, which contributed to improving their pronunciation and developing their awareness.”

Festivities kick off Ramadan Festival

The Ramadan Festival of the Dubai Club for People of Determination kicked off with a large participation and various sports, cultural and community activities that will continue until March 20.

Volleyball launched the sports activity competitions, where the kick-off resulted in Al-Maliya's victory over Al-Ahli 2/1, while the Al-Administrators team overcame Al-Shabab 2/0.

The results of the "Football Five-a-side" resulted in Al-Hilal's victory over "Al-Emperor" 2/1 and Al-Nojoom's victory over "Al-Fursan" 5/2.

The first day of cultural and community activities included the Ramadan Council and a group of various workshops and artistic segments with the participation of 12 partners and contributors to the Ramadan Council.