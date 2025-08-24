In a new step that reflects its strength and commitment to its clients, Valero Developments announced the completion of 100% of the concrete works for its distinguished project, CIRCLE 9 Mall, in Obour City. This milestone supports the company’s plan to begin delivering the project ahead of the scheduled date.

Eng. Ahmed Abdel Salam, CEO of Valero Developments, stated that commitment and quality have been the cornerstone of the company’s strategy since its entry into the real estate market.

He added that these principles have enabled Valero to secure a leading position in the local market within a short period of time, while also strengthening clients’ confidence in the company’s credibility and solid financial strength.

Abdel Salam further noted that the company is set to commence the initial delivery of commercial units by October, disclosed that delivering ahead of schedule demonstrates Valero’s dedication to developing projects that not only meet clients’ ambitions but also surpass their expectations in design, execution, and quality.

He pointed out that commitment remains a decisive factor for clients when selecting a trusted company to invest in.

He disclosed that the fast pace of project execution, while maintaining high quality, means an earlier start to the project’s operations—ensuring a strong return on investment for unit owners. Moreover, it adds a new landmark to Obour City, supporting the city’s ongoing development and providing additional integrated services to its residents.

The company’s CEO added, “The early operation of the project not only serves investor clients but also stimulates commercial activity in the area, creating an attractive investment environment. This strengthens the position of CIRCLE 9 Mall as one of the key destinations in the heart of Obour City and reflects the nature and quality of real estate projects the company delivers to the market and its clients.”

He explained that CIRCLE 9 Mall is the first commercial-medical mall in the entertainment district of Obour City, located in front of the Dar Misr compound. The mall combines commercial and medical services within an integrated modern design, featuring specialized medical clinics, administrative offices, retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment areas. The project stands out for its strategic location and proximity to residential areas.

Abdel Salam indicated that the mall offers a variety of spaces to meet the needs of different commercial and medical segments. With a building-to-land ratio of only 30%, the project overlooks a 10,000-square-meter park. It features a diverse range of units and consists of a lower ground floor, ground floor, and three upper floors. Dedicated to both commercial and medical activities, unit sizes start from 28 sqm.

He revealed that the company has signed an agreement with a well-known brand to occupy a 300-square-meter space within the project. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to diversify services that suit customers and cater to the largest number of city residents, thereby adding greater commercial and investment value to the project and enhancing its position as an integrated destination.

He concluded by stating that the company will launch construction of its second project, White Mall, this month.

Spanning over 2,500 sqm with a 50% built-up area, the medical-entertainment complex will feature a basement, ground floor, and two upper levels. The lower ground and ground floors will be dedicated to commercial activities, while the first and second floors will be reserved for medical services.