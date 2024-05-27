United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Lenovo, a global technology leader, has chosen VAD Technologies as its Value-Added Distributor for the Middle East. VAD’s robust channel partner ecosystem and rapid growth in the high-performance data center solutions space make them an ideal partner to promote Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) portfolio and smart infrastructure solutions.

Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology and insights drive advancements in smarter retail, manufacturing, cities, healthcare, finance, and more. Through edge and cloud computing, analytics and artificial intelligence, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service via TruScale, Lenovo delivers Smarter Technology for All. As the only data center provider with end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, Lenovo ensures unmatched security and seamless integration by controlling the entire supply chain.

This partnership will ensure that Lenovo’s ISG products, including its extensive Alliances Products & Solutions Catalogue, are readily available to partners across the region. VAD Technologies’ channel partners—including system integrators, VARs, MSPs, CSPs, and IT resellers—will benefit from VAD’s in-depth expertise in the data center, cloud, cybersecurity, and AI markets, along with comprehensive technical support, pre-sales capabilities, and financial services.

Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, META said “At Lenovo, we're committed to democratizing AI and making intelligent infrastructure solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes across the globe. Our partnership with VAD Technologies is a significant step forward in achieving this goal. VAD's established network and expertise will enable us to deliver Lenovo's industry-leading AI-ready infrastructure solutions to a wider audience in the Middle East. This will empower regional businesses to leverage the transformative power of AI, unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth."

Mario Veljovic, General Manager of VAD Technologies, stated, “Our group has successfully collaborated with Lenovo in Saudi Arabia for many years, and we are thrilled to now expand our partnership across the Middle East region. Lenovo’s product portfolio complements our existing high-performance data center solutions and aligns with our market vision. We are excited to provide our channel partner ecosystem with smarter technologies for all, from edge to cloud, analytics, and AI.”

-Ends-

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).