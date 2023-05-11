Uzbekistan has been leading a progressive economic agenda since 2017 with a clear aim at accelerating sustainable infrastructure development through further engaging with the private sector and attracting foreign direct investment. To support this agenda an ambitious public-private partnership program has been developed and numerous projects presented under the same model. The Namangan wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) is one of the PPP projects that has been globally recognized for its importance and for the significant impact it will create.

The Namangan WWTP is being developed under the PPP model by Metito, a global investor and provider of water management solutions, based in the United Arab Emirates. The project is the first of its kind in the Uzbekistan water sector and has most recently been awarded the “Best Utilities Project’ of the year by the globally coveted London Partnership Awards.

“Uzbekistan’s rapid economic development and vast potential has created an enriching ecosystem for foreign investment which reflects the country’s PPP ambitions. We endeavor to continue close partnership with industry-leading private sector companies to enhance the country’s infrastructure and utility sectors through delivery of bankable projects that can last the test of time. We have reached an important milestone and we look forward to the commissioning of all such projects to showcase their success and build our portfolio of iconic projects”, commented Mr. Shukhrat Vafaev, Director General of the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The global Partnership Award highlighted how the Namangan WWTP, located 295km from the capital city Tashkent, will have significant impact on the Uzbekistan community particularly through encouraging more foreign direct investments into lifeline infrastructure projects, creating new job opportunities, and improving the rehabilitation and expansion of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the region.

This award highlights the importance of the PPP program in Uzbekistan which was described as a turning point for the country by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance – Ilkhom Norkulov, in his recent speech: “Through partnerships with the private sector, we are raising the necessary financial and resource support needed to implementation of the most important, capital-intensive infrastructure projects, we contribute to a more effective solution of socially significant tasks facing us today. More importantly, we share experience and promote our local exposure to global standards and innovations that will enable us to unlock new opportunities. We have a long way to go, but we have passed important milestones along the way.”

The 100,000 m3/day wastewater treatment plant project also includes the construction of a new 7.5km effluent discharge pipeline – also engineered and delivered by Metito.

“In order to consistently continue the reforms implemented in the provision of drinking water supply and sanitation services, ensure transparency and participation of the private sector in this area, special attention is being paid to the introduction of a public-private partnership (PPP) system. In this direction, the first project is the construction of sewage treatment facilities with a capacity of 100,000 m3 per day and a sewer network with a length of 7.5 km based on PPP in the city of Namangan. The project also provides for the introduction of modern management mechanisms and advanced digital technologies in the field of wastewater disposal. In addition, the project will have a significant environmental impact in terms of better sanitation and safer wastewater treatment. After the implementation of this project, sanitation services for 1.8 million residents of the city of Namangan will be improved, and the level of provision of the population with sanitation services will be increased from 45% to 85%.”, added Mr. Sahib Saifnazarov, Chairman of the Board of Uzsuvtaminot JSC.

Rami Ghandour, Metito Managing Director said: "In many ways, the Namangan project has set a new benchmark for financing and constructing water projects in Uzbekistan, and this recognition is pivotal to our efforts. We are grateful to the Uzbekistan government for enabling this project, and we remain committed to growing our local operations to play an active role in supporting the country's water security objectives.”