Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 08 November 2023: UTURN , the leading digital content provider in the Middle East, will debut its upcoming Riyadh operations during Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity which opens its doors next week to more than 1,500 delegates. The launch was recently announced following the signing of an agreement that will see UTURN showcase its new offering as part of the Culture, Arts, and Heritage Zone during the three-day festival.

“We are truly excited about Athar Festival and the plethora of opportunities to showcase our new business strategy and offering,” said Kaswara Al Khatib, Founder and Chairman of UTURN . “For nearly 15 years, UTURN has been dedicated to providing access to the best entertainment content for a diverse audience , digitally and interactively. With a unique DNA that combines creativity and technology, we have built a regional network of leading media outlets, digital creators, and production studios. In the coming period, UTURN aims to solidify its position as a leading entertainment content creator, producer, and distributor that empowers and amplifies talent across the Kingdom's dynamic creative sphere.”

Al Khatib added, “W e have an unwavering commitment to quality and cultural relevance and are equally committed to growing our 50 million users annually. We will do so by investing in our vast network of creators, enabling them to reach and engage with diverse audiences by pushing the boundaries of innovation in the ever-evolving digital space.”

Commenting on the partnership , Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner & Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, said, “The UTURN brand is a perfect fit for Athar’s strategic objectives and we are looking forward to working with UTURN to facilitate collaborative learning and innovation, while showcasing the boundless potential of creativity as a force for business, for change, and for good."

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS highlighted the value of the partnership, saying, “Together, we are setting the stage for creators and innovators to explore new horizons and craft experiences that resonate with our rich culture and dynamic future. We are crafting not just content, but a canvas for the next generation of storytellers, and UTURN 's expanded operations showcase during Athar is a beacon of this transformative journey.”

Athar Festival’s impressive four-day programme with a line-up of more than 100 speakers will kick off next week in Riyadh from 13 to 16 November at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC. Organized by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, the festival promises to be a groundbreaking event that celebrates and nurtures creativity in the Kingdom.

For more information on the festival, the registration process, and the festival’s programme, please visit www.atharfestival.com.

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity is the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in the Kingdom that recognises and celebrates local creativity. Set to take place from 13–16 November 2023, the inaugural edition of Athar Festival will run over four days and comprise a two-day festival, two days of training for young talent, and industry awards.

Organised by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, Athar Festival is a dynamic and vibrant meeting place that inspires cultural exchange, collaborative innovation, tangible learning, and training and development.

100+ regional, international and celebrity speakers, and 1500+ industry professionals and young talent are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the power of creativity as a force for business, for change and for good.

