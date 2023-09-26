DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Userful Corporation™, a leading provider of solutions for core enterprise operations, announced its groundbreaking uControl solution, a pivotal addition to the Userful Infinity Platform™. This innovation provides users with the extraordinary power, at the touch of a button, to exercise complete control over every display in their environment, shaping the content displayed across thousands of screens.

Built upon the robust Userful Infinity Platform, uControl serves as a remote control interface, providing enterprise IT professionals with the unprecedented capability to manage and influence what all stakeholders within an organization see. If an IT leader wants to focus attention on operational metrics, they can achieve this effortlessly with the touch of a button, and every display throughout the organization will showcase those specific metrics. Similarly, if an IT leader wants to communicate a leadership message or share a video, they can also do so with a simple touch of a button.

“Unlike anything else in the market, uControl and Userful’s Infinity Platform provide unrivaled innovation and control for enterprise IT in the Middle East, including unmatched manageability and security,” says Mohammad Salameh, VP META, Userful.

In addition to uControl, the Userful Infinity Platform enables enterprise customers to deploy a wide range of solutions from a single pane of glass, integrating applications and machine learning for advanced operations in the enterprise, with support for applications ranging from control rooms to datametrics and operational metrics to digital signage to immersive experiences to remote worker streaming.

A member of NVIDIA’s global startup program, NVIDIA Inception, Userful harnesses the advanced capabilities of NVIDIA RTX A6000, A5500, A5000, A4500, and A4000 GPUs to improve the performance and functionality of its platform, delivering unparalleled infrastructure efficiencies, advanced manageability for IT, and expanded interoperability.

Userful’s uControl solution, powered by its Infinity Platform, will be made available across the Middle East through its preferred partner MBUZZ, which specializes in the domains of Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, Cloud, Infrastructure, Security, and Smart City Solutions.

“MBUZZ is proud to be the distributor of Userful’s groundbreaking solutions in the Middle East, bringing cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses with unprecedented control, security, and efficiency and revolutionizes enterprise IT in the region,” says Mr. Sabir Saleem, CEO, MBUZZ.

Userful will be demonstrating its uControl solution and latest innovations to its Infinity Platform at GITEX Global in Dubai, Oct 16-20, 2023.

About Userful

Userful™ is a leading provider of software-defined AV over IP for advanced operations of mission-critical environments and core workflows, serving IT organizations worldwide. Userful’s unified software platform provides services and management through a complete suite of enterprise AV applications for comprehensive organizational and situational awareness, and readiness for modernized operations. Userful harnesses the same unified platform to provide global manageability through a single-pane-of-glass.

Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity Platform™ is scalable, secure, centrally managed, and future-proof. Its software-defined architecture reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates the supply-chain constrained proprietary hardware and the operational silos created by traditional AV deployments.

Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Calgary, AB, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world.

